AFMC plays key role in record Air Force DITPR compliance

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force made history recently by becoming the first agency ever to achieve a 100% compliance rating in the Department of Defense Information Technology Portfolio Repository.



With nearly 700 IT investments totaling more than $1 billion dollars, Air Force Materiel Command manages one-third of the Air Force portfolio and played a significant part in this history-making achievement for the service.



“The Air Force has only been able to achieve 99% compliance until this recent report,” said Rebecca Holbrook, Assurance Division, AFMC Communications Directorate. “A 100% rating is no easy task, with over 200 questions covering each investment in the area of budget, Federal Information Security Management Act, records management, 508 compliance and more. It was a team effort, and we’re proud to be part of this historical achievement for the service.”



The DITPR is a web-based system that tracks all DoD IT systems, to include basic identifying information, acronyms, sponsoring component contacts and more. The information in the system provides senior leaders and decision makers with a comprehensive view of DoD inventory, portfolios and capabilities, and supports resourcing decisions across the enterprise.



All AFMC IT investments are required to be registered in the Air Force Information Technology Investment Portfolio Suite, which feeds the DITPR record. The other services maintain equivalent repositories that feed the DITPR. Service and agency Chief Information Officers ensure completeness of the inventory and data accuracy annually.



Among the mission-critical and mission-essential IT systems tracked, some of the everyday AFMC systems listed in the DITPR include the Command Human Resources Intelligence System, Education and Training Management System, Reliability and Maintainability Information System, Depot Maintenance Accounting and Production System, and the Automated Civil Engineer System, among others. A separate system tracks systems that reside on the DoD Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNET).



Additional information on the DITPR can be found at https://ditpr.dod.mil/landing/about.html (CaC required) and https://acqnotes.com/acqnote/careerfields/dod-information-technology-it-portfolio-repository.



“This was a big win for AFMC and the Air Force. Reaching DITPR 100% compliance ensures Information Technology investments are managed to support the Air Force’s vision, mission and goals and ensures efficient and effective delivery of capabilities to the warfighter,” said Holbrook.