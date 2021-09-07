Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Wants You To Make a SPLASH this Summer

Photo By Susanne Greene | 210519-N-LL092-001 YORKTOWN, Va. (Jun. 21, 2021) Bring your family to King’s Pointe...... read more read more Photo By Susanne Greene | 210519-N-LL092-001 YORKTOWN, Va. (Jun. 21, 2021) Bring your family to King’s Pointe Pool for some great family fun this summer. It is located on Cheatham Annex and primarily open on weekends, at this time. Please call 757-847-7830 for current pool hours. Installation access is required. (U.S. Navy Photo by Public Affairs Officer Susanne Greene/Released) see less | View Image Page

YORKTOWN, Va. – The King’s Pointe Pool is now open on Cheatham Annex and you can keep your kids safe with the SPLASH campaign.



The Navy fitness SPLASH campaign is designed to educate both parents and their children on swim safety. SPLASH stands for:



Stay within arm’s reach – The first line of defense in preventing drowning is adult supervision and keeping your children close. Drownings can occur in as little as one inch of water.



Protect your non-swimmers – Water wings and inflatable floats/devices will not keep your child safe and are not permitted in Navy MWR aquatics facilities.



Learn to swim – Make sure that you and your children know how to swim. Navy MWR provides swim lessons for all ages. The risk of drowning among children can be reduced by up to 88% for children age 1-4 who have taken formal swim lessons.



Assess swim skills – Make sure your child’s swim skills have been properly assessed. Lifeguards are available to provide the official Navy Youth Swim Test. Check with your local MWR facility.



Swim safely – Know where the safest depth of the pool is for you and your child’s skillset. Stay in your designated areas. You can stay safe, by swimming safe.



Hang it up – Your child can drown in 20 seconds. No tweet, phone call or social media post is worth putting your child’s life at risk. Put the phone down and keep 100% of your attention on your child or children.



There is a lifeguard on duty at the King’s Pointe Pool so make sure to ask them about the latest COVID-19 guidance when you arrive and let them know if you or your child do not know how to swim.



“We are not requiring guests to wear a mask,” stated Jennifer Neaderhiser, Yorktown MWR Program Fitness Director. “However, we are continuing to ask guests to social distance and when in the pool that they stay with their group.”



Although sunscreen is available at the pool, please make sure to bring your own, along with bottled water to keep you and your family hydrated. Alcoholic beverages and glass bottles or containers are not permitted at the pool. If while visiting the pool you, or a family member, begin to feel overwhelmed by the heat or display any other unusual symptoms, please notify the lifeguard immediately for assistance. All of the lifeguards are trained in CPR and First-Aid by the American Red Cross. Follow these helpful tips to have a fun and safe visit to King’s Pointe Pool on Cheatham Annex or any MWR managed pool in Hampton Roads. To get the current hours for the King’s Pointe Pool, call 757-847-7830 as it is primarily open weekends only. Installation access is required.