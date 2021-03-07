FORCM Chelberg Visits Gerald R. Ford During Full-Ship Shock Trials

ATLANTIC OCEAN — Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, Force Master Chief Chris Chelberg visited USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during the ship’s preparation for full ship shock trials (FSST), June 30 — July 3, 2021.

During his five-day visit, Chelberg took time to meet the crew and pass on his philosophy of success and how to achieve it. In addition to speaking with Sailors across the ship, he conducted all- calls with the chiefs mess, and the first and second class petty officers.

“At a retirement for a good friend of mine, that I actually initiated as a chief years ago, spoke about the mentoring she has given over the years,” recalled Chelberg. “Specifically addressing the junior Sailors in the crowd, she said ‘remember what I’ve always said, show up.’”

Those words struck Chelberg as very simple, and at the same time, exceedingly meaningful. Showing up can mean a million different things to a million different people.

“To some it may mean to simply show up to work and be ready for an honest day’s work. To others it could be a call to action, when a shipmate is in need, you show up,” added Chelberg.

The phrase left such an impact with him that Chelberg said he sat down and built an acronym from it.

“The ‘S’ means subject matter expert,” said Chelberg. “It doesn’t matter what your paygrade is, there is a certain level of expertise you’re expected to carry. It should be a goal of yours when you show up.”

The ‘H’ is for honor. Chelberg says that if we make our decisions based on honor and act in an honorable way then we can always defend what we say and do. He believes that’s a very liberating place to be and we should all strive to be honorable, both on and off duty.

“The ‘O’ of show up is opportunity,” Chelberg informed the crowd. “Seize the opportunity you have been given. Every single person has joined the Navy for a reason. There was something in their life they wanted to change and the Navy is the place to do it.”

“W’ is the willingness to be the best version of yourself possible, in and out of uniform,” stated Chelberg. “Are you willing to be there for a shipmate, to call out a peer or shipmate when they are doing something that is just not right or maybe to lend a hand to a shipmate struggling down the pier with two bags of trash when all you want to do is get on liberty?”

“You are important and you matter,” Chelberg stated. “I don’t think we tell people that often enough. You are important, that is the ‘U’. The greatest advantage we have in the U.S. military is our people.”

During his time onboard, Chelberg said he noticed the overwhelming positive and upbeat attitude of Ford’s Sailors.

“I understand you guys have had an arduous schedule and you’re not deploying,” said Chelberg. “You’re getting Ford ready to deploy, but I have been amazed at how well the crew is carrying itself.”

“Which finally leads us to ‘P’,” Chelberg informed. “Having pride in everything you do. When you get up in the morning, put on the uniform then look in the mirror; you should be filled with pride to be serving your country.”

Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Full Ship Shock Trials (FSST). The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under the harsh conditions they might encounter in battle.

For more news from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN78 or www.facebook.com/USSGeraldRFord.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 07:30 Story ID: 400590 Location: US Hometown: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORCM Chelberg Visits Gerald R. Ford During Full-Ship Shock Trials, by SA Dalton Lowing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.