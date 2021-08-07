PERSCO team at Camp Lemonnier supports East Africa

Photo By Senior Airman Taylor Davis | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Hawkins, PERSCO sustainment non-commissioned...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Taylor Davis | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Hawkins, PERSCO sustainment non-commissioned officer in charge with the 449th AEG, scans an Airman’s military ID during in-processing at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 7, 2021. The PERSCO team uses the Deliberate and Crisis Action Planning and Execution Segments system (DCAPES) which is their main tool to keep track of accountability of all the Air Force members in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Davis) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 8, 2021)- Before Airmen arrive at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, there is a team already tracking and processing their movement into the Area of Responsibility.



The Personnel Support for Contingency Operations (PERSCO) team assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group (AEG) mission provides total force accountability, casualty reporting and assists with support functions such as reenlistments.



‘’Our number one priority is to maintain total force accountability,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shatoria Davis, the PERSCO team chief with the 449th AEG. “COVID changed the way people arrive, so not only did we flex with the change in our schedule, we had additional jobs we don’t usually do.”



Although much smaller than most PERSCO teams, the three members that make up the PERSCO office here still manage to keep 100 percent accountability of all Airmen in East Africa.



“We use the Deliberate and Crisis Action Planning and Execution Segments (DCAPES) system to maintain our accountability,” Davis said. “We arrive them, depart them and forward move them if necessary.”



The PERSCO team also uses the virtual personnel center system to process decorations and awards as well as managing reenlistments.



“It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun to meet new people,” said U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Cheyenne Hawkins, the PERSCO sustainment non-commissioned officer in charge with the 449th AEG. “We have a passion for people and we work well together as a team so that makes it easier.”