New month, new faces

Each month the Fort Jackson community receives many new faces, both in and out of uniform. Whether it’s new Soldiers arriving with their families, or new civilians and contractors joining the team, the flood of newcomers is constant.



For this very reason, Army Community Service, hosts a post Newcomer’s Orientation each month at the Post Theater to make sure everyone has all the tools they need to succeed.



Orientation on July 1 featured an introduction from someone who is still a bit of a newcomer himself, Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, Fort Jackson commander.



“My name is Pat Michaelis, I’m an American Soldier, and I’m proud to serve as your 52nd commanding general here at Fort Jackson,” he said.



Michaelis went on to share his background and introduce his wife, who attended the orientation as a newcomer herself. The son of an Army officer, and grandson of an Army Air Corpsman, Michaelis has essentially spent his life in the Army. “I’ve done about 27 moves in 49 years,” he said.



He also acknowledged that this has been an especially difficult permanent change of station season for many people, and encouraged everyone to reach out if they have any problems.



“What I want you to think about as you bring your Families in here and you establish yourselves in the military, is really get a good appreciation for the resources … what are the resources available to provide you that quality of life … ask the hard questions.”



This orientation is mandatory for all Soldiers and DA civilians arriving to Fort Jackson. Spouses are also encouraged to attend.



For additional information about future orientations and resources available to newcomers call ACS at 751-5256.



Michaelis spoke at a virtual town hall later that afternoon and spoke about various topics including the post’s health protection condition change and PCS troubles. To view the town hall visit: https://www.facebook.com/fortjackson/videos/884053728852784.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 17:27 Story ID: 400571 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New month, new faces, by Josephine Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.