CIWT Welcomes New Command Master Chief

Photo By Glenn Sircy | 210630-N-XX139-0006 PENSACOLA, Fla. (June 30, 2021) Official portrait of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) Command Master Chief Jason Thibodeaux.

By Glenn Sircy, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) welcomed onboard Command Master Chief (CMDCM) Jason Thibodeaux, CIWT’s newest CMDCM, July 7.



Thibodeaux assumes the CIWT CMDCM responsibility from CMDCM Francisco Vargas, who made a tremendous positive impact on the entire domain during his 33 months onboard. Vargas transferred and will be the CMDCM for Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. Prior to CIWT, Thibodeaux was the CMDCM aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113).



CMDCMs serve as command-level senior enlisted leaders and have a significant role in every aspect of command-wide readiness and mission accomplishment. They report directly to the commanding officer and work closely with the executive officer in the formulation and implementation of all policies concerning the morale, welfare, job satisfaction, discipline, utilization, and training of enlisted personnel. Additionally, they are directly responsible for Chief’s Mess professional development.



“CIWT’s command master chief position is definitely challenging, and it’s a huge responsibility to help guide the daily operations of the information warfare training domain,” shared Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of CIWT. “This herculean job encompasses a workforce of approximately 1,350 information warfare professionals, dispersed across 18 locations, responsible for developing nearly 26,000 future information warriors–all within a resource-constrained environment. CMC Vargas is an exceptional leader and we wish him ‘Fair Winds and Following Seas’ as he takes the CMC helm for Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. We also welcome CMC Thibodeaux to the CIWT team and know that he is the right leader to help advance the myriad of initiatives CMC Vargas started. His addition strengthens our future in preparing information warriors to fight and win in our current and future strategic environment. We are very fortunate to have him and his family join the CIWT family.”



Thibodeaux is a native of Chauvin, Louisiana and graduated from South Terrebonne High School in Bourg, Louisiana. He enlisted in the Navy in 1992 and attended basic training and completed Hospital Corpsman “A” School in in Great Lakes, Illinois.



He earned a bachelor’s degree in Health Care Management from Trident University in 2008 and a master’s degree in Emergency and Disaster Management from Trident University. He is a graduate of the Navy Senior Enlisted Academy and Command Leadership School.



Thibodeaux’s sea duty assignments include Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143 where he deployed aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67). He also served aboard USS George Washington (CVN 73) and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). He reported and assumed duties as Command Master Chief aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) in April 2019.



Ashore, Thibodeaux’s assignments include Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Florida; Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune; Navy Medicine Operational Training Center Detachment Naval Aviation Medicine Institute; Bureau of Medicine and Surgery; and Naval Personnel Command.



"The CIWT domain has a phenomenal reputation for training and preparing Sailors for the Navy the nation needs, and I am humbled to join this winning team," said Thibodeaux. "I’m excited to help elevate our game and ensure our team is always ready to fight and win during these challenging times.”



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



