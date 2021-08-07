AFMC Connect broadens to encompass family

Photo By Michele Ruff | Brand new this quarter the AFMC Connect effort will be focusing not only on creating...... read more read more Photo By Michele Ruff | Brand new this quarter the AFMC Connect effort will be focusing not only on creating connections within the workplace but providing opportunities to strengthen them at home as well. see less | View Image Page

The AFMC Connect is now including the family unit in its offerings of resiliency training for the command.

Family Connection stresses the importance of coming together as a family to reinforce the bonds that exist between those who share one’s life.



In a recent statement, Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command Commander, once again referred to ‘our entire AFMC and Air Force family’, acknowledging the connection which exists within the command.



Those with similar ideas, backgrounds and experiences who make up the support-providing nuclei within each Airman’s life may also be identified as family. Friends, coworkers, team members and fellow wingmen can all fall into this category.



The AFMC Connect Family Connect Tool is intended as a guide for creating opportunities to bond. Actions can be as simple as asking each family member to name a good thing that happened during the day. Coming together as a family and learning how to listen and respect one another can all be positive outcomes.



Each quarter the AFMC Connect Family Connection will further magnify the importance of coming together as a family. The goal is to reinforce the bonds that exist within this essential unit and provide tools to strengthen the significant branches of each Airman’s family tree.