Patterson takes command of the 188th Mission Support Group

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FORT SMITH, Ark. - The 188th Wing conducted a formal change of command ceremony here July 8 as Lt. Col. Dillon R. Patterson took command of the 188th Mission Support Group.



“Lt. Col. Patterson, I was blown away the first day I met you six years ago, you could speak national strategy and leadership philosophy more eloquently than most army officers that I knew,” said Col Leon J. Dodroe, 188th Wing Commander. “I feel that you are the right person, at the right place, at the right time to lead the MSG into the future. Throughout your career, excellence has been your standard and you’ve led with purpose and you take care of your Airmen.”



Patterson, a native of Yuma, Arizona, has command experience, serving as the 214th Operations Support Squadron commander from February 2018 to 2019. He most recently served as the special assistant to the commander at the 214th Attack Group, Davis-Mothan, Arizona. Also a rated RPA Pilot, Patterson has 3,300 hours in multiple manned and unmanned airframes.

After graduating in 2001 with a degree in electrical engineering from Embry- Riddle University in Prescott, Arizona, he commissioned into 308th Fighter Wing. Patterson is also an alumni of the US Naval War College and a graduate of Harvard University having completed a national security fellowship.

He will now command the 188th Mission Support Group, where he will lend leadership and guidance to more than 350 Airmen that provide base support through varied group of career fields including security forces, communications, firefighting, logistics, and personnel management.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to work side by side with the Airmen of the Mission Support Group, to support our local communities ” Patterson addressed the audience. “I’m excited to get our Airmen ready to support and host our strategic allies everyday. It’s a privilege.”



Col. Mary (Tenise) Gardner relinquished command of the 188th MSG and presented gifts to her parents, husband, and children and for their continued support of her career and service. Gardner will return to her civilian career, teaching our nation’s youth at Liberty schools near Roland, Okla.

