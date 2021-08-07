State flags raised for in-resident ALS graduation

Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center raise...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center raise the nation's state flags along Briscoe Drive on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee, July 8, 2021, in preparations for an Airman Leadership School graduation. The flags were flown for the first time since the pandemic suspended in-resident graduations on campus nearly a year-and-a-half ago. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center raised the nation's state flags along Briscoe Drive on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee this morning, July 8, in preparations for an in-resident Airman Leadership School graduation.



The flags get raised for special events. They fold and store the flags on regular duty days, which helps increase their longevity.



The flags were flown today for the first time since the pandemic suspended in-resident graduations on campus nearly a year-and-a-half ago.



"It has been a long time since we've seen all the flags flying along Briscoe Drive, and how wonderful to see them today," said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Gragg, the superintendent of Campus Operations. He helped coordinate the team effort at the campus's 54 flag poles.



The flag boxes get numbered to ensure the flags fly in the correct order of statehood. If the weather is inclement, they will wait for the flags to dry before lowering and storing them.



Graduation is tomorrow, Friday, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Family, friends, and units can watch it broadcast live on TEC's Facebook account ANGTECTV.