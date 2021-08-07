CASCOM CG recognizes vaccination clinic staff

Photo By Lesley Atkinson | MG Rodney D. Fogg, Commanding General, Fort Lee and leaders stand with key players who...... read more read more Photo By Lesley Atkinson | MG Rodney D. Fogg, Commanding General, Fort Lee and leaders stand with key players who supported vaccine campaign mission during a COVID Vaccination Campaign Recognition held at Clarks Gym on Fort Lee, July 7, 2021 (Photo by Lesley Atkinson, KAHC, PAO). see less | View Image Page

The “key players” of the installation’s COVID vaccination campaign received special thanks from Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, during a ceremony Wednesday morning in Clark Fitness Center.



Nurses, doctors, clinic leaders and administrative support staff were among the 30 individuals who were presented command coins from the CG. He is transitioning to a new assignment after handing off senior commander responsibilities to Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly this Friday.



The recognition ceremony was conducted in the same place where the initial vaccination clinic was conducted from January-to-June of this year. During that time, approximately 13,000 doses were administered to military personnel and their families, civilian workers and retirees. Fort Lee was designated as a Moderna vaccine site based on criteria established by the Defense Health Agency.



Lt. Col Anthony Noya, Deputy Commander of Clinical Services at Kenner, hosted the ceremony. During opening remarks, he proudly acknowledged the local community and nation’s efforts to safely and effectively administer the COVID vaccines.



“Rates of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to drop thanks to the mutual support, collaboration and commitment to providing safe, high quality preventive care to the community,” Noya said.



Speaking directly to the honorees prior to the coin presentations, Fogg offered his earnest praise for their services over the past several months.



“Thank you, it has been a tough year,” he said. “If you think back, pandemic’s don’t happen very often. It has been 100 years, which meant none of us were as prepared as we needed to be. … We were faced with this ambiguous situation, not knowing exactly what to expect. There was fear and concerns about you and your family and what you were being asked to do. We expected a lot from the team, and you’re here wearing a mask and still executing the mission.



“(This moment is about) going back and thinking about the huge challenges … and how you responded in tremendous, spectacular and fantastic ways. I can’t use enough adjectives to describe it and say thank you. The vaccine and what you did here mattered. It really matters to the whole country, and you did it really professionally.”



During the presentation that followed remarks, Noya read the names of each honoree and gave a short description of their role in the vaccination campaign. Both Fogg and Command Sergeant Major Jorge Escobedo, CASCOM CSM, shook hands with each honoree as they stepped up to receive their coin.



Kenner continues to offer the Moderna vaccine to all Team Lee members, including contractors. The shots are now being administered at the Memorial Chapel Family Life Center. To schedule an appointment, military health system beneficiaries can use the Tricare Online Patient Portal that’s available 24-7. The clinic’s appointment line can be reached at 1-866-533-5242, option 1.