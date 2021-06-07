Security Forces Receive Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Training in Yorktown

Photo By Susanne Greene | 2210629-N-LL092-001 YORKTOWN, Va. (June 29, 2021) A Department of the Navy Training...... read more read more Photo By Susanne Greene | 2210629-N-LL092-001 YORKTOWN, Va. (June 29, 2021) A Department of the Navy Training Coordinator demonstrates the use of a Counter-Unmanned Aircraft deterrent system for a Sailor with NWS Yorktown’s Security Forces. To ensure the safety and security of the installation, and personnel, recreational drone operations are not permitted on or near NWS Yorktown. Any violation of an unauthorized unmanned aircraft into NWS Yorktown airspace will be responded to promptly and decisively. (U.S. Navy Photo by NWSY Security Forces/Released) see less | View Image Page

YORKTOWN, Va. – Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Security forces received Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Training from the FBI and NCIS.



The training provided security forces the opportunity to experience the effectiveness of the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft deterrence system.



“This interagency training event was beneficial in validating our technology and to ensure our security personnel are prepared to recognize and respond to a unmanned aircraft system threat,” stated Lieutenant Jared T. Leighty, Installation Security Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.



To ensure the safety and security of the installation, and personnel, recreational drone operations are not permitted on NWS Yorktown. Any violation of an unauthorized unmanned aircraft into NWS Yorktown airspace will be responded to promptly and decisively.



Drone operations over a US Navy installation is both a violation of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and is potentially hazardous. It is NWS Yorktown’s intent to support the investigation and prosecution of any reported violation in coordination with FAA and civilian law enforcement.



For more information on drone operations, please refer to the Federal Aviation Administration’s webpage at www.faa.gov/.