    Security Forces Receive Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Training in Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Story by Susanne Greene 

    NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. – Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Security forces received Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System Training from the FBI and NCIS.

    The training provided security forces the opportunity to experience the effectiveness of the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft deterrence system.

    “This interagency training event was beneficial in validating our technology and to ensure our security personnel are prepared to recognize and respond to a unmanned aircraft system threat,” stated Lieutenant Jared T. Leighty, Installation Security Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.

    To ensure the safety and security of the installation, and personnel, recreational drone operations are not permitted on NWS Yorktown. Any violation of an unauthorized unmanned aircraft into NWS Yorktown airspace will be responded to promptly and decisively.

    Drone operations over a US Navy installation is both a violation of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations and is potentially hazardous. It is NWS Yorktown’s intent to support the investigation and prosecution of any reported violation in coordination with FAA and civilian law enforcement.

    For more information on drone operations, please refer to the Federal Aviation Administration’s webpage at www.faa.gov/.

