Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Celebrates 4th of July

Photo By Susanne Greene | 210704-N-LL092-1001: YORKTOWN, Va. – Navy Chiefs from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown lead the way during York County 4th of July parade. Over 44 Sailors and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services personnel participated in the morning festivities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Public Affairs Officer Susanne Greene/Released)

YORKTOWN, Va. – Over 44 Sailors and Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services personnel participated in the York County 4th of July parade.



This is the first major community event the installation has participated in since COVID-19.



“It was great to get back out and celebrate the holiday with our personnel and the citizens of York County,” stated Captain Jason Schneider, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. “We are honored to be a member of this community and share in their Independence Day celebration.”



The morning started off with the 4th of July parade and Sunday evening over 300 Sailors, civilians and their family members gathered on the R3 pier to enjoy the fireworks. Before the fireworks started families had an opportunity to see the equipment that Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire and Emergency Services uses and also learn how to perform CPR.



The evening’s fireworks were a star-spangled spectacular finish to a day of family fun and camaraderie.



