Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    66th Military Intelligence Organization Day Builds Teams and Relationships

    66th Military Intelligence organization day builds teams and relationships

    Photo By Ila Dermanoski | Despite the cloudy day, the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade organization day...... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.08.2021

    Story by Ila Dermanoski 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Soldiers and families from the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade Celebrated its 77th birthday July 1 with a fun-filled organization day at North Clay.

    Soldiers and special guests participated in games of corn hole, ultimate Frisbee, kickball and football. Some participants tested their strength by deadlifting and others experienced the thrill of moving weights with a truck. Small children found hours of entertainment in the bouncy houses.

    The USO provided hamburgers, hotdogs and condiments and the soldiers brought sides to share.

    According to the 66th MI Brigade’s webpage, the unit was activated at Camp Rucker, Ala., July 1, 1944, as the 66th Counter Intelligence Corps Detachment. The 66th MI Brigade continues to “Power Forward” conducting multi-discipline intelligence operations, making it the cornerstone of the United States Army Europe and Africa’s Intelligence Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 03:07
    Story ID: 400498
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th Military Intelligence Organization Day Builds Teams and Relationships, by Ila Dermanoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT