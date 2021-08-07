66th Military Intelligence organization day builds teams and relationships

WIESBADEN, Germany – Soldiers and families from the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade Celebrated its 77th birthday July 1 with a fun-filled organization day at North Clay.



Soldiers and special guests participated in games of corn hole, ultimate Frisbee, kickball and football. Some participants tested their strength by deadlifting and others experienced the thrill of moving weights with a truck. Small children found hours of entertainment in the bouncy houses.



The USO provided hamburgers, hotdogs and condiments and the soldiers brought sides to share.



According to the 66th MI Brigade’s webpage, the unit was activated at Camp Rucker, Ala., July 1, 1944, as the 66th Counter Intelligence Corps Detachment. The 66th MI Brigade continues to “Power Forward” conducting multi-discipline intelligence operations, making it the cornerstone of the United States Army Europe and Africa’s Intelligence Corps.

