Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thursday F-35 night flying operations

    Upcoming April F-35 Night Flying Operations

    Photo By Senior Airman Jana Somero | An F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air...... read more read more

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Story by Maj. Meghan Smith 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will have one evening of night flying on Thursday, July 8. Nighttime takeoff will occur between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. and landing will occur between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

    The 158th Fighter Wing will conduct morning F-35 training missions as usual but will not conduct the afternoon training.

    “Night flying proficiency is a crucial component of our training, especially as we prepare for an off station night exercise later this month,” said Lt. Col. Trevor Callens, the 134th Fighter Squadron director of operations.

    This deviation from the usual training schedule as well as other F-35 related information can be found on a new webpage on the Vermont National Guard website at: www.vtguard.com/F-35.

    Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing are required to conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies.

    For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Maj. Scott Detweiler, (802) 338-3434, ng.vt.vtarng.mbx.vtng-statepao@mail.mil.

    ###

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 16:43
    Story ID: 400484
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 
    Web Views: 62
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thursday F-35 night flying operations, by Maj. Meghan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-35 Lightning II

    TAGS

    Green Mountain Boys
    158FW
    Vermont Air National Guard
    Night Flying

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT