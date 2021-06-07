Thursday F-35 night flying operations

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will have one evening of night flying on Thursday, July 8. Nighttime takeoff will occur between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. and landing will occur between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.



The 158th Fighter Wing will conduct morning F-35 training missions as usual but will not conduct the afternoon training.



“Night flying proficiency is a crucial component of our training, especially as we prepare for an off station night exercise later this month,” said Lt. Col. Trevor Callens, the 134th Fighter Squadron director of operations.



This deviation from the usual training schedule as well as other F-35 related information can be found on a new webpage on the Vermont National Guard website at: www.vtguard.com/F-35.



Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing are required to conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies.



For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Maj. Scott Detweiler, (802) 338-3434, ng.vt.vtarng.mbx.vtng-statepao@mail.mil.



