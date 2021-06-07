Cheers to new 14th MDG commander

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – The 14th Medical Group Change of Command ceremony was held July 7, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Out-going commander Col. Betty Venth relinquished command to the in-coming commander, Col. Katheryn Ellis.



“Leading people is really where Col. Venth has excelled over the last two years,” said Col. Seth Graham, 14th Flying Training Wing commander. “[She] has done a superb job ensuring that even the most junior Airmen understand their role and value on this team. She had empowered her team to explore new and innovative solutions to issues.”



Under the command of Venth, the 14th MDG completed 30,000 annual medical appointments, serving 13,000 beneficiaries locally, including nine geographically separated units.



Venth developed the Military Health Systems first hybrid Tactical Combat Causality Course, a course that provides medics with life-saving skills in addition to tactical field care, tactical evacuation care and essential need-to-know capabilities to save lives while undergoing hostile combat situations, implementing creative simulations. This reduced the cost by 83 percent and trained 95 percent of staff.



“Teamwork, support, camaraderie, top down, bottom up, sideways, this team is just wonderful,” said Venth. “Col. Ellis, Rob, enjoy and take care of these great folks.”

Previously Ellis was the Air Force Surgeon General’s Deputy Chief Nursing Consultant, Defense Health Headquarters, in Falls Church, Va., where she served as Senior Nurse and oversaw healthcare operations, policies, and programs for 5,000 Total Force nurses, spanning 24 specialties.



“14th Medical Group, I am so humbled and honored to be your commander,” said Ellis. “I look forward to getting to know each and every one of you better, and I am elated to have the opportunity to serve alongside of you.”

