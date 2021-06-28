UK team gives back to local community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Volunteer work is not uncommon in the U.S. military. Volunteering can help better you, those that come in contact with you and the environment as a whole.



The 23-person team from the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Space Command is on temporary duty at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, to conduct space mission familiarization and training along the colleagues from the U.S. Space Operations Command.



The British military personnel wanted to give something back to the Pikes Peak Region that has welcomed them over the past few weeks.



“The whole team was keen to repay the warm welcome and hospitality we have received by contributing back to the Colorado community,” said Royal Air Force Wing Commander Ben Sharp, U.K. team commander.



After one of the UK team members attended a local church, they offered their support in a Bunkbed Build Day, which helps meet the practical needs of disadvantaged families in the community.



The volunteers helped prepare the furniture by sawing, drilling, sanding and staining wood.



“It’s always great to have new volunteers to help build beds,” said Luke Wrobleski, workshop director. “I am so grateful we had the opportunity to host the U.K. Space Command team for this build day. We are always looking for more people who are willing to give a few hours of their time to help make sure kids feel seen, known and loved by providing a new bed for them.”



Collaboration with allies and partners is key to U.K. Space Command’s effort—seeking ways to improve the U.K.’s cooperation, coordination and interoperability opportunities in space. The command’s main effort is to ensure a safe, secure and stable space domain and it is continuing the U.K.’s commitment to the Combined Space Operations initiative which comprises of seven nations (Australia, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S.)



“Given the United Kingdom and United States work so closely together in many different areas, including on our mutual interests in space, it has been wonderful to extend that partnership in a practical way that will substantially improve the lives of local families,” Sharp said.



U.S. SpOC deepens ties with its allies and partners who share a vision of free, open space domain as partnerships promote coalitions. Partnerships ensure space superiority and competitive advantage by building resilient space architectures that can fight through current and future threats, while also ensuring the U.S. and allies outpace their potential adversaries and strategic competitors.

