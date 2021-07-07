Naval Air Station Pensacola Bayou Grande Sailing Program

Photo By Jason Bortz | The Bayou Grande Marina at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola offers sailing lessons,...... read more read more Photo By Jason Bortz | The Bayou Grande Marina at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola offers sailing lessons, paddle boarding, kayaking, and boat rentals and storage. Active duty, retirees, and DOD employees can enjoy sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and boat rentals and storage at the Marina. see less | View Image Page

By Ensign Giovanna Lina De Vito



The Bayou Grande Marina at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola offers sailing lessons, paddle boarding, kayaking, and boat rentals and storage.



Available for active duty, retirees, and Department of Defense employees, the Marina is a wonderful place to enjoy Pensacola Bay. Every Sunday and Friday, sailing lessons for adults and children are held at the Marina.



On a sunny Friday afternoon in June, I had the opportunity to participate in a sailing lesson to earn my “Mate A” certification. This certification allows me to operate a Sunfish sailing boat by myself and sail at Navy and Marine Corps installations worldwide.



I went through a five hour program, where I learned knot tying, rigging a boat, jibing, and tacking. Although a few hours may seem to be a short time to learn all those skills, the instructors were encouraging and informative to help me achieve my goal.



I started the lesson by learning basic sailing language, such as the points of sail and the name of the equipment and boat I would be using. I would be learning on a Sunfish sailing vessel. Only 13 feet long, the Sunfish boat is individually operated and manned. Used for both recreation and racing, the Sunfish is a great option for beginners.



Most importantly, I learned that a rope on a boat is called “line” or “sheets” because I do not want to sound foolish by using the wrong terminology. I also practiced how to tie three different knot: the bowline, the figure eight, and the square knot.



After gaining a basic understanding of the Sunfish and its equipment, we focused on maintaining control in the vessel. Safety is a priority, especially during the beginner’s stage of sailing. Learning proper hand positioning on lines and situational awareness of the moving parts on the vessel are crucial to operating safely.



The beach was where the real work began. Before I could go on the water, I had to demonstrate how to right a capsized vessel. I swam out to a capsized vessel, and my instructor talked me through the process of flipping the boat and climbing inside. When I successfully climbed into the vessel and showed I was capable, I was ready to go to my boat.



I had to rig the boat with a mast, sails, sheets, lines, and a daggerboard. Once the boat was ready, I verified with my instructor that everything was properly fastened and I set sail into the bayou. My first task was figuring out how to turn, both downwind and upwind. Jibing is turning when sailing downwind, and tacking is how to turn and sail upwind.



With a brisk wind to push me along, I was able to understand the feeling of turning and moving within the boat. I became more and more comfortable gaining speed, and I enjoyed trying to take turns as fast as I could. Cruising on the water in the bayou and operating a sailing vessel solo was an incredibly rewarding experience. At the end of the lesson, I did not want to get off the water. Learning to sail and taking this lesson at the Bayou Grande Marina was a highlight of my time in Pensacola thus far. I hope to sail again soon, improve my skills, and maybe try to race one day.



I would like to specially thank all the Marina staff for hosting, teaching, and encouraging me throughout the day. The Bayou Grande Marina is currently hosting lessons and rentals in accordance with COVID-19 regulations. The Marina is open from 9 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily. For more information on The Bayou Grande Marina or their services, visit www.navymwrpensacola.com or call the Marina at (850) 452-4152.