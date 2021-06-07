FADL first DoD laboratory to attain A2LA platinum accreditation status



By Col. Michelle E. Thompson, Lt. Col. Marisol S. Castaneto and MAJ Melissa Kottke

DoD Food Analysis and Diagnostic Laboratory



The Department of Defense’s premier Global One Health Laboratory – the Food Analysis and Diagnostic Laboratory - became the first lab in the DoD to attain Clinical Laboratory Improvement Program & ISO 15189:2012 Medical Laboratories Requirements for Quality and Competence accreditation status through the Association for Laboratory Accreditation.



“We are committed to providing reliable, high quality, accurate test results to all of our patients and stakeholders,” Col. Michelle E. Thompson, FADL director, said. “With this status, our clients are assured that our team is committed to a quality culture and continual improvement which produces valid and actionable results in a timely manner.”



At the core of the ISO 15189 program is the development of processes that drive quality systems improvements. It is an educational approach based on criteria and procedures that identify best practices and develop technical competence, thus assuring laboratory consumers that the tests, calibration, or data supplied by the lab are accurate and reliable.



The DODFADL has been an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory for more than a decade. Because there are similarities between ISO 17025 and ISO 15189, the laboratory was able to enhance current standard operating procedures and personnel competency to meet the ISO 15189 quality management system and technical requirements. The documentation processes were improved and staff competency (training) were re-evaluated. The laboratory continues to maintain its CLIP accreditation, which requires specific qualifications and technical experiences for the Clinical Director and staff performing clinical assays. The ISO 15189 accreditation process took approximately two years to complete – which involved the laboratory pre-audit, hosting the on-site assessment by the accessor, and addressing any deficiencies identified during the assessment such as the implementation of new and/or modified practices and policies.



The DODFADL is one of three laboratories in the U.S. that performs the Rapid Fluorescent Focus Inhibition Test to analyze human serum for the presence of rabies antibodies. Its serves over 35 MTFs and clinics worldwide ensuring service members are adequately protected against this deadly virus.



Additionally, the Cholinesterase Reference Laboratory performs the red blood cell acetylcholinesterase assay for employees. They serve over 200 outside and seven network laboratories across the DoD and Department of Homeland Defense. They support the DoD’s Chemical Surety Program for nerve agents, which directly supports the chemical demilitarization mission and the Chemical Weapons Convention Treaty.



“Huge kudos to the Quality Assurance, Immunodiagnostic and CRL Teams for leaning in and getting after this tremendous effort culminating in successful accreditation,” said Thompson. “This speaks to the quality culture and dedication to quality systems improvements embraced by the DODFADL Team – Leading excellence through innovation and perseverance for over 80 years!”

