101st DSB Transfers Authority to 3rd DSB

CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT — The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade assumes authority from 101st Division Sustainment Brigade during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on July 2, 2021.



The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in the Middle East and will take on the logistic role in Support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Army Central.



This will mark the seventh time the 3rd DSB has deployed in the last decade, providing sustainment to the force.



During the 101st DSB nine month deployment they provided operational and tactical level sustainment support to the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility. The brigade element expertly planned, integrated, and executed sustainment operations in support of three missions, Spartan shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel.



“Together we decisively enabled freedom of action and extended operational reach with 3,000 Soldiers forward positioned at 32 outposts across 12 countries,” said Col. Peter L. Gilbert, the commanding officer of 101st DSB, “You always accomplished the mission, never worrying about the credit and serving your country with dignity and honor.”



The 3DSB will keep providing sustainment for these tasks and drills in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S Army Central.



“We look forward to continuing to build a cohesive team that is highly trained, disciplined, and fit,” said Col. David Key, the commanding officer of 3rd DSB. “Ready to fight and win for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command.”

