Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st DSB Transfers Authority to 3rd DSB

    KUWAIT

    07.02.2021

    Story by Spc. Aaliyah Craven 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT — The 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade assumes authority from 101st Division Sustainment Brigade during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait on July 2, 2021.

    The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in the Middle East and will take on the logistic role in Support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S. Army Central.

    This will mark the seventh time the 3rd DSB has deployed in the last decade, providing sustainment to the force.

    During the 101st DSB nine month deployment they provided operational and tactical level sustainment support to the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility. The brigade element expertly planned, integrated, and executed sustainment operations in support of three missions, Spartan shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel.

    “Together we decisively enabled freedom of action and extended operational reach with 3,000 Soldiers forward positioned at 32 outposts across 12 countries,” said Col. Peter L. Gilbert, the commanding officer of 101st DSB, “You always accomplished the mission, never worrying about the credit and serving your country with dignity and honor.”

    The 3DSB will keep providing sustainment for these tasks and drills in support of Operation Spartan Shield and U.S Army Central.

    “We look forward to continuing to build a cohesive team that is highly trained, disciplined, and fit,” said Col. David Key, the commanding officer of 3rd DSB. “Ready to fight and win for the 1st Theater Sustainment Command.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 12:22
    Story ID: 400386
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st DSB Transfers Authority to 3rd DSB, by SPC Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT