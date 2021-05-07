USAF Band of the West, local musicians perform in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas --
The United States Air Force Band of the West and local musicians performed at the Star-Spangled Banner Concert and Fireworks show, in celebration of the 4th of July, at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage in San Angelo, Texas, July 3.
“This community outreach event was significant because we were able to perform live for the first time since March of 2020,” said Maj. Dustin Doyle, United States Air Force Band of the West commander and conductor assigned to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. “It’s rewarding playing live music together again.”
The USAF Band of the West was short on musicians for the performance, but through collaboration with the local community, the vacant positions were filled, making this concert and firework event possible.
“We asked if there were any musicians from the community that wanted to perform with us, and the response was an overwhelming yes,” said Doyle. “We had over 20 members from the San Angelo Symphony Orchestra play alongside us in this joint collaborative performance.”
Strong relationships, as seen with Goodfellow and San Angelo, demonstrate the long dedication between the military and community.
