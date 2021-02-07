Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow congratulates technical sergeant selects

    Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sabrina Scruggs, 315th Training Squadron instructor,...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    Goodfellow staff sergeants selected for promotion celebrated their achievement during a release party at the Event Center, July 1.

    Goodfellow held the party to celebrate the selected promotees and to give fellow wingmen and friends an opportunity to congratulate them on their success.

    Technical sergeants operate as technical experts in their career, serving as supervisors and ensuring proper and effective use of all resources under their control.



    The technical sergeant selects are:

    Goodfellow Air Force Base:

    17th Security Forces Squadron

    SSgt Raymond Acuna

    SSgt Nolan Dofredo

    SSgt Christopher Little

    SSgt Christopher Louzau

    17th Comptrollers Squadron

    SSgt Joshua Cash

    312th Training Squadron

    SSgt Dion Banda

    SSgt William Coffman

    SSgt Kevin Curlett

    SSgt Mario Jaquez

    SSgt Tyler Moorehead

    SSgt Justin Najarian

    SSgt Kevin Wiltrout

    313th Training Squadron

    SSgt Joshua Collins

    SSgt Austin Gooding

    315th Training Squadron

    SSgt Myles Ball

    SSgt Eric Batham

    SSgt Jared Bishop

    SSgt Jackie Boykin

    SSgt Alexander Brown

    SSgt Christina Bruneau

    SSgt Jaden Cook

    SSgt Erica Eveland

    SSgt Matthew Corcoran

    SSgt Scott Disch

    SSgt Jessica Feihl

    SSgt Alijah Martin

    SSgt Eric Maynes

    SSgt Brandon Nataro

    SSgt Stanley Petithomme

    SSgt Sabrina Scruggs

    SSgt Andrew Stranger

    SSgt Tyler Strycker

    SSgt Sarah Twomey

    SSgt Caitlin Vought

    SSgt Jeremy Williams

    316th Training Squadron

    SSgt Bryton Bingmantennant

    SSgt Caitlin Brasel

    SSgt Samuel Copeland

    SSgt Patrick Deguzman

    SSgt Dylan Hudson

    SSgt Charlie Medina

    SSgt Dakota Noe

    SSgt Callie Rexrode

    SSgt George Romero

    17th Health Care Operations Squadron

    SSgt Shira Little

    17th Training Support Squadron

    SSgt Haleigh Masciocchi

    17th Training Wing

    SSgt Bradley Gray

    SSgt Layne Jackson

    Presidio of Monterey

    311th Training Squadron

    SSgt Robert Eggleston

    SSgt David Hogan

    SSgt Kelly Hudspeth

    SSgt Travis Joyner

    SSgt Stephen Powers

    SSgt Jennifer White

    SSgt Richard Williams

    SSgt Andrew Wood

    314th Training Squadron

    SSgt Michael Boyer

    SSgt Christopher Carrera

    SSgt Coriann Delapo

    SSgt Hope Highley

    SSgt Montana Highley

    SSgt Michael Jolls

    SSgt Jordan Kirk

    SSgt Karla Mesalucha

    SSgt Heather Stock

    SSgt Christopher Vanpelt

    SSgt Erina Veliz

    SSgt Jeffrey Wade

    517th Training Group

    SSgt Nathan Asher

