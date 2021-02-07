Goodfellow congratulates technical sergeant selects

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
Goodfellow staff sergeants selected for promotion celebrated their achievement during a release party at the Event Center, July 1.
Goodfellow held the party to celebrate the selected promotees and to give fellow wingmen and friends an opportunity to congratulate them on their success.
Technical sergeants operate as technical experts in their career, serving as supervisors and ensuring proper and effective use of all resources under their control.
The technical sergeant selects are:
Goodfellow Air Force Base:
17th Security Forces Squadron
SSgt Raymond Acuna
SSgt Nolan Dofredo
SSgt Christopher Little
SSgt Christopher Louzau
17th Comptrollers Squadron
SSgt Joshua Cash
312th Training Squadron
SSgt Dion Banda
SSgt William Coffman
SSgt Kevin Curlett
SSgt Mario Jaquez
SSgt Tyler Moorehead
SSgt Justin Najarian
SSgt Kevin Wiltrout
313th Training Squadron
SSgt Joshua Collins
SSgt Austin Gooding
315th Training Squadron
SSgt Myles Ball
SSgt Eric Batham
SSgt Jared Bishop
SSgt Jackie Boykin
SSgt Alexander Brown
SSgt Christina Bruneau
SSgt Jaden Cook
SSgt Erica Eveland
SSgt Matthew Corcoran
SSgt Scott Disch
SSgt Jessica Feihl
SSgt Alijah Martin
SSgt Eric Maynes
SSgt Brandon Nataro
SSgt Stanley Petithomme
SSgt Sabrina Scruggs
SSgt Andrew Stranger
SSgt Tyler Strycker
SSgt Sarah Twomey
SSgt Caitlin Vought
SSgt Jeremy Williams
316th Training Squadron
SSgt Bryton Bingmantennant
SSgt Caitlin Brasel
SSgt Samuel Copeland
SSgt Patrick Deguzman
SSgt Dylan Hudson
SSgt Charlie Medina
SSgt Dakota Noe
SSgt Callie Rexrode
SSgt George Romero
17th Health Care Operations Squadron
SSgt Shira Little
17th Training Support Squadron
SSgt Haleigh Masciocchi
17th Training Wing
SSgt Bradley Gray
SSgt Layne Jackson
Presidio of Monterey
311th Training Squadron
SSgt Robert Eggleston
SSgt David Hogan
SSgt Kelly Hudspeth
SSgt Travis Joyner
SSgt Stephen Powers
SSgt Jennifer White
SSgt Richard Williams
SSgt Andrew Wood
314th Training Squadron
SSgt Michael Boyer
SSgt Christopher Carrera
SSgt Coriann Delapo
SSgt Hope Highley
SSgt Montana Highley
SSgt Michael Jolls
SSgt Jordan Kirk
SSgt Karla Mesalucha
SSgt Heather Stock
SSgt Christopher Vanpelt
SSgt Erina Veliz
SSgt Jeffrey Wade
517th Training Group
SSgt Nathan Asher
This work, Goodfellow congratulates technical sergeant selects, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
