Goodfellow congratulates technical sergeant selects

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Goodfellow staff sergeants selected for promotion celebrated their achievement during a release party at the Event Center, July 1.



Goodfellow held the party to celebrate the selected promotees and to give fellow wingmen and friends an opportunity to congratulate them on their success.



Technical sergeants operate as technical experts in their career, serving as supervisors and ensuring proper and effective use of all resources under their control.







The technical sergeant selects are:



Goodfellow Air Force Base:



17th Security Forces Squadron



SSgt Raymond Acuna



SSgt Nolan Dofredo



SSgt Christopher Little



SSgt Christopher Louzau



17th Comptrollers Squadron



SSgt Joshua Cash



312th Training Squadron



SSgt Dion Banda



SSgt William Coffman



SSgt Kevin Curlett



SSgt Mario Jaquez



SSgt Tyler Moorehead



SSgt Justin Najarian



SSgt Kevin Wiltrout



313th Training Squadron



SSgt Joshua Collins



SSgt Austin Gooding



315th Training Squadron



SSgt Myles Ball



SSgt Eric Batham



SSgt Jared Bishop



SSgt Jackie Boykin



SSgt Alexander Brown



SSgt Christina Bruneau



SSgt Jaden Cook



SSgt Erica Eveland



SSgt Matthew Corcoran



SSgt Scott Disch



SSgt Jessica Feihl



SSgt Alijah Martin



SSgt Eric Maynes



SSgt Brandon Nataro



SSgt Stanley Petithomme



SSgt Sabrina Scruggs



SSgt Andrew Stranger



SSgt Tyler Strycker



SSgt Sarah Twomey



SSgt Caitlin Vought



SSgt Jeremy Williams



316th Training Squadron



SSgt Bryton Bingmantennant



SSgt Caitlin Brasel



SSgt Samuel Copeland



SSgt Patrick Deguzman



SSgt Dylan Hudson



SSgt Charlie Medina



SSgt Dakota Noe



SSgt Callie Rexrode



SSgt George Romero



17th Health Care Operations Squadron



SSgt Shira Little



17th Training Support Squadron



SSgt Haleigh Masciocchi



17th Training Wing



SSgt Bradley Gray



SSgt Layne Jackson



Presidio of Monterey



311th Training Squadron



SSgt Robert Eggleston



SSgt David Hogan



SSgt Kelly Hudspeth



SSgt Travis Joyner



SSgt Stephen Powers



SSgt Jennifer White



SSgt Richard Williams



SSgt Andrew Wood



314th Training Squadron



SSgt Michael Boyer



SSgt Christopher Carrera



SSgt Coriann Delapo



SSgt Hope Highley



SSgt Montana Highley



SSgt Michael Jolls



SSgt Jordan Kirk



SSgt Karla Mesalucha



SSgt Heather Stock



SSgt Christopher Vanpelt



SSgt Erina Veliz



SSgt Jeffrey Wade



517th Training Group



SSgt Nathan Asher

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 11:36 Story ID: 400383 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow congratulates technical sergeant selects, by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.