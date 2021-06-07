Elba, Alabama Native: Sgt. James Odom

Courtesy Photo | Alabama National Guard’s Sgt. James Odom is the maintenance sergeant and motor pool...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Alabama National Guard’s Sgt. James Odom is the maintenance sergeant and motor pool noncommissioned officer in charge for 1st Battalion, 173 Infantry Regiment, Taskforce War Club, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Erbil Air Base, Iraq – Alabama National Guard’s Sgt. James Odom is the maintenance sergeant and motor pool noncommissioned officer in charge for 1st Battalion, 173 Infantry Regiment, Taskforce War Club, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.



TF War Club belongs to Louisiana National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and has been conduction operations in the Combined Joint Area of Operations (CJOA) since the beginning of the year.



Odom, a native of Elba, Alabama, has served in the military for 14 years and this is his second deployment.



As the maintenance sergeant, Sgt. Odom leads a six-man maintenance team, which consists of four Soldiers and two contractors.



Sgt. Odom’s leadership, team skills, and perfectionist work ethic have been crucial in keeping tactical vehicles operational in the area of operations.



In addition to vehicle maintenance, Odom oversees the repair and maintenance of all 14 generators at his location. His ingenuity and creativity has led to employment of multiple generators that are vital to mission success at his location.



Sgt. Odom’s persistence has led to a unit operational readiness of 90% in a remote environment with a limited supply of repair parts for vehicles and generators.



His continued professionalism, dedication, and initiative makes Sgt. Odom a valued addition to TF War Club, while contributing directly to the success of Louisiana National Guard’s 256th IBCT’s operations throughout the combined joint area of operations.



The 256th IBCT will return home to Louisiana and Alabama later this year.



The 256th IBCT will return home to Louisiana and Alabama later this year.

Please visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/256BCT-LAANG for the latest 256 IBCT releases, photos and videos.