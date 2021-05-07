Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bunkie Native: Sgt. Kinyatta Moore

    IRAQ

    07.05.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    256th Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard

    Erbil Air Base, Iraq – Louisiana National Guard’s Sgt. Kinyatta Moore is a human resource sergeant for 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Taskforce Steel, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and is currently deployed in support of U.S. Central Command’s Operations Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield.

    Moore, a native of Bunkie, Louisiana, has served in the military for 10 years and this is her first deployment.

    As a human resource sergeant, Sgt. Moore is responsible for providing administrative guidance to all Soldiers while effectively communicating with her command. She also assists her command in ensuring the readiness, health and welfare of Soldiers in TF Steel.

    In addition to administrative responsibilities, Sgt. Moore handles promotion and disciplinary documentation. She also helps her command process recommendations for awards and decorations.

    Her continued professionalism, dedication and initiative makes Sgt. Moore a valued addition to TF Steel, while contributing directly to the success of 256th’s operations throughout the CJOA.

    The 256th IBCT will return home to Louisiana later this year.

