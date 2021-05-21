USS SAN ANTONIO Receives Replenishment-At-Sea

Photo By Seaman Jacob Turrigiano | 210521-N-OI940-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) The fast combat support ship USNS...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jacob Turrigiano | 210521-N-OI940-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2021) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), transits in front of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17)prior to a replenishment-at-sea, May 21, 2021. San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob M. Turrigiano) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC OCEAN– San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Readiness Group (IWOARG), conducted a replenishment-at-sea with the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), May 21, 2021.



San Antonio took on several pallets containing food and mail, helping to restore supplies and continue on with deployment.



"Replenishment at Sea is a complex and demanding task, requiring teamwork and dedicated effort from all onboard,” said Capt. Robert Bibeau San Antonio’s, commanding officer. “The fact that we can do this reliably several times a month, and make it look routine, is a testament to the training and skill of our Sailors and Marines."



San Antonio is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.



The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit have roughly 4,300 Sailors and Marines. The ARG-MEU is deployed to Sixth Fleet in support of regional NATO Allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.



The IWOARG consists of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Embarked detachments for the IWOARG include Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.



The 24th MEU mission is to provide the United States with a forward-deployed, amphibious force-in-readiness capable of executing missions across the full spectrum of combat and military operations other than war and consists of four basic elements – a command element, a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced.



U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



For the latest details about USS San Antonio follow: USS San Antonio LPD 17 on Facebook.