Center for Enabling Capabilities Wins Inaugural Commander’s Cup

SILVER SPRING, Md. – Soldiers from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research’s Center for Enabling Capabilities (CEC) won the inaugural Headquarters and Headquarters Company, commander’s cup, which concluded July 1, 2021.



The commander’s cup is a military tradition designed to generate friendly competition between units and help soldiers build esprit de corps. The HHC edition featured members from four of the units’ main sections, CEC, Center for Military Psychiatry and Neuroscience, Center for Infectious Disease Research, and special staff competing in events for the top prize.



“Each event was inspired by a Soldier, a series of Soldiers or a section,” Capt. Shanee Allen, HHC Commander, said. “They have great ideas, and if you give them just the base level and watch them run with it, they will create something fun, beautiful, and exciting that people are looking forward to.”



The events included a team-based Army Combat Fitness Challenge, e-sports tournament, ultimate frisbee, corn hole, reverse charades, and a scavenger hunt. The competition was referred to as the “remix” because it took place over three days, had multiple events, and incorporated several opportunities to earn bonus points. For example, bonus points were awarded for coordinating the best introduction, having the best team theme, or having the best jersey theme.



“It has been a lot of fun,” Sgt. Trista Geiszler, HHC Training and Orderly Room NCOIC said. “We are so mission-oriented, and this is really an opportunity for us to step out of the office and have a little bit of fun.”



Along with competing, teams also enjoyed their first chance to see fellow Soldiers as a unit, following more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions. According to Allen, the event was an example of how to hold activities, build camaraderie for the military and build unit cohesion while taking proper health precautions.



“I haven’t seen that many Soldiers together since before COVID started,” Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Phillips, CEC NCOIC, said. “Seeing all those Soldiers coming together as one is the best part of all, you actually feel like a unit again.”



The final results were announced following an NCO induction ceremony and just before a special pie-in-the-face event. Special staff finished second, CMPN third, and CIDR fourth, however, the competition was more than just about the results.



“I think the competition was important because it ushered in the idea that there is a future, that there is life after peak pandemic,” Allen said. “I think it’s a really great event to show what new and normal could look like.”