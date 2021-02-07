NAVFAC Southwest Awards $13.4 Million In Camp Pendleton Dining Facility Repairs

SAN DIEGO – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded a $13.4 million task order to Peter Vander Werff Construction Inc., July 1 in San Diego, for the design and construction of a dining facility at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Pendleton.



“I look forward to executing this long-awaited modernization project with our contractor partner, Peter Vander Werff Construction Inc.," said Cmdr. Richard Contreras, NAVFAC Southwest assistant operations officer. "This mess hall in the Del Mar area of Camp Pendleton directly supports the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force headquarters, its subordinate units, and various training schools. This project will provide them, upon completion of this project, an improved dining experience



The project will renovate the interior spaces to provide modernized food service, increase circulation, maximize usability, and reduce long waiting periods for Marines and Sailors. Additionally, the project includes repair of building systems with provisions for temporary dining facilities during construction.



The task order is part of a small business multiple award construction contract. Peter Vander Werff Construction Inc. was one of several companies to submit proposals for the task order.



Peter Vander Werff Construction Inc. is scheduled to design the new interior space with the required building systems and renovate the 24,643 square foot dining facility that serves Marines and Sailors. The design will be inspired by award winning cafeterias that have been successfully design and constructed. Interior finishes shall be selected with priority placed on high durability, low maintenance, and aesthetics. The project includes new kitchen equipment, architectural finishes, mechanical systems repairs, electrical systems replacement, life safety system modernization, seismic modernization, ATFP provisions, and improvements to parking areas. Peter Vander Werff Construction Inc. is scheduled to complete work by spring 2023



"I am in awe and incredibly impressed by the project team’s performance and agility in delivering this project award," said Bryan Contreras, NAVFAC Southwest project manager. "I am thankful to be part of a team of professionals that are dedicated to the mission and dedicated to Marine Corps project execution. Thank you to the Operations leadership, design and contracting teams, and our Marine Corps project sponsor for making this project possible."



Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Pendleton is located in northern San Diego County, California, approximately 38 miles north of downtown San Diego. Camp Pendleton’s mission is to operate a training base that promotes the combat readiness of the Operating Forces and the mission of other tenant commands by providing training opportunities, facilities, services and support responsive to the needs of Marines, Sailors and their families. The installation is the Marine Corps' largest West Coast expeditionary training facility, encompassing more than 125,000 acres of Southern California terrain.



NAVFAC Southwest, located in San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity. NAVFAC Southwest personnel supports it's clients with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U.S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.







