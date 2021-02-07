Materiel, installation enterprise support critical to FORSCOM mission

Photo By Eben Boothby | Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, and Gen. Ed...... read more read more Photo By Eben Boothby | Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, and Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, participate in a briefing on the full range of AMC’s support to FORSCOM units and people, July 1 at AMC headquarters at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The two leaders, joined by key AMC staff and commanders from leaders from AMC’s 10 major subordinate commands, discussed how the materiel and installation enterprise is improving equipment on hand rates, facilitating divestiture and turn in, modernizing Army Prepositioned Stocks, enabling strategic power projection of units and improving quality of life across FORSCOM installations. (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, met with Gen. Ed Daly, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, July 1 at AMC headquarters to learn more about the full range of AMC’s support to FORSCOM units and people.



Daly said AMC is committed to enabling the Army’s priorities of people, readiness and modernization and in fully supporting FORSCOM’s efforts.



“The power of the relationship between AMC and FORSCOM is critical to the Army,” said Daly. “If we are doing our job right, then you really feel the effects in strategic and tactical readiness.”



The two leaders, joined by key AMC staff and commanders from leaders from AMC’s 10 major subordinate commands, discussed how the materiel and installation enterprise is improving equipment on hand rates, facilitating divestiture and turn in, modernizing Army Prepositioned Stocks, enabling strategic power projection of units and improving quality of life across FORSCOM installations.



“Your job is probably by orders of magnitude more complex than what we do at FORSCOM,” said Garrett. “We are counting on you all at FORSCOM, and at the other [Army Commands], to be as efficient as we can be.”



He emphasized the need for the Army to modernize to be able to compete against potential adversaries and be prepared for large scale combat operations.



Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of Army Sustainment Command, outlined for Garrett the full range of ASC’s support to FORSCOM, including field support, strategic divestiture and Army Prepositioned Stocks. He explained how ASC recently established Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites, or MDRS, that unburden units of excess equipment and prepares them to receive new equipment as part of the Army’s Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, or ReARMM.



“We are [at full operating capability] and are positioned to execute MDRS,” Mohan said. “To support ReARMM, we are currently developing our concept for defielding right before fielding of new unit equipment.”



There are currently 14 Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites at division-level installations across the U.S. and overseas, with more than 100,000 pieces of equipment expected to be turned in by units in the next year.



Mohan also outlined how Army Field Support Brigades and Army Field Support Battalions as the “face to the field” are embedded with FORSCOM units at the corps and division levels and form habitual relationships with their supported units.



Trained and ready FORSCOM units must be able to get from their home station to any potential conflict area. Michael Hutchison, deputy to the commander of the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, outlined the numerous road, rail and sea movements of equipment and cargo that SDDC facilitates for FORSCOM units, projecting forces to theaters worldwide.



AMC’s ability to rapidly and effectively mobilize, deploy and sustain combat credible land forces worldwide is a critical component to Army strategic readiness and a competitive advantage over adversaries. In 2020, despite COVID restrictions, the Army executed 64 brigade-equivalent deployments, moving 45,000 pieces of equipment through 55 ports of embarkation/debarkation in support of worldwide missions.



“Our Army does not move without AMC,” said Garrett.



Daly and Garrett, joined via video teleconference by Lt. Gen. Doug Gabram, commanding general of U.S. Army Installation Management Command, also discussed quality of life initiatives and AMC’s efforts to improve housing, provide affordable and available child care, increase spouse employment opportunities and streamline the permanent change of station moving process for Soldiers and families. AMC’s goal is that every installation is a Soldier and family’s first choice with services, programs and quality facilities in which to live, work or train.



Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Sims, FORSCOM command sergeant major, said the key to success is the strong relationship between FORSCOM and AMC.



“Without you guys (AMC), we would not be able to operate,” said Sims. “It’s great to come here and learn what your organization is doing to support Forces Command.”