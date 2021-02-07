Coast Guard, partners rescue 2 people from downed aircraft off Oahu

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and Honolulu Fire Department rescued two people from a downed Boeing 737 inter-island transport plane 2-miles south of Kalaeloa, Friday.



Both people aboard were rescued by an Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and Honolulu Fire Department rescue boat and brought to The Queen's Medical Center. They are reported to be in stable condition at this time.



The cause of the incident is under investigation.



“Our crews often train closely with our counterparts in the Honolulu Fire Department for situations just like this one,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Masato Nakajima, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “That training paid off and we were able to quickly deploy response assets to the scene and recover the two people aboard the aircraft.”



At 1:40 a.m., Coast Guard Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Honolulu Air Traffic Control stating the Boeing 737 had downed off shore.



Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast notice to mariners, deployed the Air Station Barbers Point Dolphin helicopter and a HC-130 Hercules aircrews, launched a Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) in response.



Once on scene the Dolphin aircrew was able to rescue one of the people on board while the Honolulu Fire Department rescue boat recovered the other. Both people were then brought to awaiting medical services on Oahu.



Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued a Hazard to Navigation Broadcast notice to mariners and the crew of the Joseph Gerczak is enroute to assess the area.



The weather on scene at the time of the rescue was winds of 17 mph and seas up to 5 feet.

