NAVWAR Demonstrates Tomorrow’s Technologies during NAVIFOR Visit

Photo By Rick Naystatt | 210701-N-UN340-002 SAN DIEGO (Jul. 1, 2021) Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, left, Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) meets with Rear Adm. Douglas Small, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope while visiting the systems command's Old Town San Diego Campus at Naval Base Point Loma, San Diego, Ca. Serving as the Navy's "iBoss," Aeschbach leads the IW type command, NAVIFOR, that executes man, train, and equip requirements across the entire IW enterprise. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released)

Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) Commander Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach met with Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) top leaders and key innovators June 30 through July 1 to discuss a high priority Navy initiative aimed at harnessing the most advanced capabilities available today, while accelerating the development of the most innovative technologies of tomorrow.



With this being her first San Diego area trip since becoming NAVIFOR Commander, Aeschbach was welcomed by NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Doug Small who gave her an update on Project Overmatch, a Department of the Navy effort to deliver a more lethal, better-connected fleet of the future by connecting manned and unmanned platforms, weapons and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations.



Critical to this initiative is the development of networks, infrastructure, data architecture, tools and analytics that support the operational and developmental environment that will enable sustained maritime dominance for years to come.



“Emerging technologies have expanded the modern fight and made contested spaces more lethal,” said Aeschbach. “While the technological environment is changing at an alarming rate, one thing remains the same, our people. It is the people across our country - military, government, industry and academia - who are our most valuable weapons system. NAVWAR understands that collaboration is critical to our success, leveraging the best of the best to rapidly deliver a decision advantage for a more lethal and better-connected fleet far into the future.”



During the visit, Aeschbach toured Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, the principle research arm of NAVWAR, where engineering experts demonstrated the latest in digital technologies in support of Project Overmatch, including the NAVWAR developed Overmatch Software Armory, a cloud-enabled digital environment using industry-standard development, security and operation (DevSecOps) principles that brings the rapid delivery of software capability to the fleet.



Moving forward, the Project Overmatch team will continue to work across System Commands, Warfare Centers, the other armed services as well as a consortium of industry expertise, both defense and commercial, and academia to effectively use modern innovations like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and information and networking technologies for improved U.S. Navy and Marine Corps readiness worldwide.



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.



About NAVIFOR:



NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively deter, compete, and win.