Underwater Construction Team TWO Improves the Waterfront at NSF Diego Garcia

Photo By Lt.j.g. Joshua Jepsen | Steelworker First Class Ethan Sobalvarro prepares to take measurements on fleet mooring chain after replacing sacrificial zinc anodes. Task Force 75 is 7th Fleet's primary expeditionary task force and is responsible for the planning and execution of maritime security operations, explosive ordnance disposal, diving, engineering and construction, and underwater construction throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Lucas Jackson)

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jul. 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Seabee Divers assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) TWO Construction Diving Detachment (CDD) BRAVO wrapped up multiple waterfront inspections, fleet mooring inspections, and assisting Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) with waterfront construction from March to June 2021.



CDD/B’s mission in Diego Garcia consisted of partnering with the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) and NAVFAC EXWC supporting ongoing waterfront construction, fleet mooring inspections to include zinc anode replacement, and Hydro-Acoustic Data Acquisition System (HDAS) cables inspection.



Fleet mooring inspections are a continuing task for UCT TWO, as fleet moorings require an inspection every three years. UCT TWO routinely inspects moorings throughout the Indo-Pacific, often partnering with mooring engineers at NAVFAC EXWC. These inspections require the divers to utilize specialized tools to measure individual chain links for any excessive wear. Inspecting these moorings regularly ensures that each mooring maintains an operational condition, allowing fleet maneuver in a free and open Pacific.



CDD/B also completed inspection and maintenance on NSF Diego Garcia’s HDAS cables, visually inspecting the cable as well as replacing sacrificial zinc anodes, stabilization points, split pipe, and pad eyes. The cables often require maintenance from the change in tides as well as the consistent impact in the surf zone. The divers will work their way from shore, following the cable out to depths up to 130 feet seawater.



Underwater Construction Team TWO (UCT TWO), homeported out of Port Hueneme, CA, provides a capability for construction, inspection, repair, and maintenance of ocean facilities in support of Naval and Marine Corps operations, to include repair of battle damage. UCT TWO maintains capability to support a Fleet Marine Force amphibious assault, subsequent combat service support ashore, and self-defense for their camp and facilities under construction. In time of emergency or disaster, conduct disaster control and recovery operations.



U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic support to operational forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf areas of responsibility in support of national policy objectives.