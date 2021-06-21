Photo By Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko | Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John Mustin; Vice Adm. Ricky Williamson, Deputy Chief...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer RJ Stratchko | Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John Mustin; Vice Adm. Ricky Williamson, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet Readiness and Logistics; Rear Adm. Joseph DiGuardo Jr., Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command; and Mr. Michael Durkin, Executive Director, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command with members of their staff, observed the capabilities of Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG), June 21. The visit was an opportunity to view first-hand the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Group and how it reinforces contingency operations to deliver a heightened level of lethality by providing a wide range of critical logistic support during competition, crisis, and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko) see less | View Image Page

NAVELSG Hosts Eight-Star Visit, Showcases Capabilities

By Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group Public Affairs



WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John Mustin (CNR); Vice Adm. Ricky Williamson, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet Readiness and Logistics (OPNAV N4); Rear Adm. Joseph DiGuardo Jr., Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC); and Mr. Michael Durkin, Executive Director, NECC with members of their staff, observed the capabilities of Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG), June 21.

The visit was an opportunity to view first-hand NAVELSG and how it reinforces contingency operations to deliver a heightened level of lethality by providing a wide range of critical logistic support during competition, crisis, and conflict.

“This was a great opportunity to showcase expeditionary logistics and the critical role our talented Sailors play in Great Power Competition,” said Read Adm. Jacquelyn McClelland, Commander, NAVELSG. “As expeditionary logistics grow, having our stakeholders see first-hand the capabilities we provide to the force, while also getting a chance to speak with our warfighters, reinforces that we’re ready for the fight,” McClelland added.



While onboard NAVELSG the group observed several capabilities demonstrations at multiple training locations and met with active duty, full-time support, and Reserve Sailors. NAVELSG is a force of over 2700 personnel comprised of 10% active component and 90% reserve component Sailors providing a 100% battle-ready body of warfighters.



“NAVELSG sailors are the uniquely and superbly trained and equipped operators; at the point of need; executing the critical tasks to BUILD distributed logistics nodes in the most austere environments. They ensure NO ship goes Winchester, NO plane goes bingo fuel and NO devil dog’s magazine goes dry. They are the key to ensuring NECC can CLEAR, SECURE, BUILD and PROTECT the Integrated American Naval Force that dominates in the littorals and reinforces DMO lethality,” said Rear Adm. Diguardo, Commander, NECC.



The group toured surface cargo operations on the auxiliary crane ship USNS CORNHUSKER STATE (T-ACS 6), where they received first-hand knowledge of NAVELSG’s Surface Cargo Company capabilities in support of pier-side and in-stream maritime preposition ship operations. Members of Navy Cargo Handling Battalion FIVE (NCHB-5), headquartered in Tacoma, WA, demonstrated the ability to load, combat reconfigure, and land discharge all classes of cargo to include hazardous material.

The visit was a critical opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue about present and future expeditionary logistics support, including NAVELSG’s Expeditionary Vertical Launch System (VLS) Reload Capability, which was demonstrated by the Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1) Expeditionary Reload Team (ERT). The demonstration was conducted at NAVELSGs VLS Trainer, which houses two MK-41 VLS Launchers. This capability is playing a vital role in the Navy’s initiatives in Rearming both at Sea and ashore.

Additional observations provided the opportunity to showcase Reserve Sailors from NCHB 5 and FOXTROT TWO Mobilization group performing air cargo terminal operations of ordnance, critical supplies, and cargo transport of critical material required to support forward deployed expeditionary operations.

Throughout the visit, NAVELSG’s capabilities in supporting the critical missions of Rearm, Refuel, and Resupply were fully evident and on full display.

“Our nation, Chief of Naval Operations Gilday and I depend on our Reserve Sailors to be warfighting ready - on day one - to answer the nation’s call, when and where required. Today, I saw first-hand that our NAVELSG and Navy Cargo Handling Battalion FIVE Sailors are answering that call, and are ready," said Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and commander, Navy Reserve Force.

"Next week, NCHB-5 Sailors will deploy forward, providing critical logistics capabilities to our Marine Corps partners, ultimately ensuring they are equipped to fight and win against a peer adversary. Shipmates, it was an honor to meet you prior to your deployment. I know you’ll make us all proud down range. Stay safe. And get busy out there,“ Mustin added.

NAVELSG is located on Naval Weapons Station Yorktown-Cheatham Annex in Williamsburg, Virginia, and is a vital enabler of Maritime Prepositioning Forces (MPF), Joint Logistics Over The Shore (JLOTS) operations, and maritime forces ashore, providing expeditionary cargo handling services for surface, air, and terminal operations, tactical fueling, and ordnance handling/reporting in support of worldwide naval, joint, interagency, and combined forces/organization.

For more news from Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, visit www.dvidshub.net/NAVELSG or find us on social media. Facebook: @NAVELSG; Instagram @NAVELSG; Twitter: @NAVELSG.