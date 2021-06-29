AMC first sergeant visits Team Travis

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.— Chief Master Sgt. Kiera J. Daniels, command first sergeant of Air Mobility Command, visited Travis Air Force Base, California, June 23-26, to meet with the base’s First Sergeant’s Council and gain a better understanding of Travis AFB’s ability to develop the U.S. Air Force through its Airmen.



Daniels’ visit to the base came on the heels of its First Sergeant’s Council being named AMC’s First Sergeant’s Council of the year.



While here, Daniels had the opportunity to meet with approximately 35 first sergeants from multiple units across the base learning firsthand how Travis AFB accelerates change for rapid global mobility.



Welch elaborated on the importance of first sergeants and the role they play in helping Airmen accelerate change.



“Our number one responsibility is to take care of Airmen,” said Master Sgt. Welch, 60th Security Forces first sergeant. “A part of that responsibility is our duty to provide the commander with a mission-ready and adequately-trained force to execute the mission.”



It was in this way that Daniels’ visit, which doubled as a meeting of the minds among AMC first sergeants, helped to bolster their own capabilities.



“The main purpose of this visit is to help first sergeants develop,” Daniels said. “My job is to be our first sergeants’ first sergeant — this is the part of the job that I love.”



One part of the trip saw Daniels interacting with Airmen at the 60th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment shop, where Daniels felt at home.



“I was an AGE Airman here back in the day. I know how hard you all work,” Daniels said. “I have no doubt that you will be able to accomplish your mission, and I hope you feel emboldened to lean on your first sergeants if ever need be. We’re here for you.”



The following day, Daniels toured the 621st Contingency Response Wing, where she was presented with a security forces drone virtual reality demonstration and mission briefs from multiple agencies within the CRW.



For every individual mission set there is an individual Airmen, and it’s the job of first sergeants to learn not only their Airmen, but the missions they perform and what stress they may be under, said Daniels.



Among that stress and a paramount concern of the Department of Defense is suicide prevention — a topic Daniels addressed with the first sergeants explaining how AMC is revamping the tools in our current toolkit.



“More important than checking boxes, it’s important for us to cultivate a culture in which first sergeants and Airmen alike have the tools at their disposal to be effective wingmen,” said Daniels.



At the end of the visit, Welch expressed optimism for the future as well as for closer cooperation among members of the council.



“This tour offered the opportunity for first sergeants to lead in a different aspect,” he said. “Through our interpersonal skills, operational focus and educationally-driven mindsets, we were able to illustrate why we were the first sergeant council of the year. Having the members of the council interacting during the visit was also incredibly significant for our growth moving forward.”

