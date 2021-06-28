Air Force awards JBSA aquatics training facility contract

Courtesy Photo | An artist's rendering of the new $66.6 million aquatics training facility at Joint...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | An artist's rendering of the new $66.6 million aquatics training facility at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center recently awarded a construction contract for the project which will be led by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center. Once complete, the facility will provide a modern, sustainable location to support the Battlefield Airmen Training mission. (Courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center awarded a $66.6 million project June 25 to construct a mission-critical aquatics training facility at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, in support of Battlefield Airmen Training demands.



The project is a collaborative effort between the 802nd Civil Engineer Squadron, the Special Warfare Training Support Squadron, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center and the Fort Worth District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



AFCEC will oversee the project, USACE will be the execution agent to manage the design and construction, and Clark Construction Group and Bryne Construction Service will team together to execute the build of the new, state-of-the-art aquatic complex at JBSA-Lackland. The 76,000 square-foot building will consist of two enclosed, climate-controlled, indoor swimming pools of varying depths geared to meet the training needs for the Air Force’s global combat operations.



AFCEC’s Facility Engineering Directorate provides design and planning, and will oversee the execution of the project, ensuring construction stays on time, within budget, delivering right-sized and mission-ready infrastructure.



“Sustainable built infrastructure is a critical element of providing power projection platforms for air and space missions,” said Col. Dave Norton, deputy director of the facility engineering directorate. “The AFCEC-led project incorporates modern design concepts and cost-effective construction techniques to deliver the highest quality of training capabilities to meet mission requirements.”



JBSA-Lackland, known as the “Gateway to the Air Force,” is one of three main JBSA locations. The site serves as the Air Force’s primary location for basic training for enlisted recruits as well as several other training missions.



The construction of the training facility is a requirement for the Special Warfare Training Squadron to accommodate a full range of special operations training scenarios. The new facility will accommodate training for over 3,000 Airmen annually, equipping them with advanced skills necessary to survive under any environmental conditions.



“AFCEC’s modern infrastructure solutions for special forces will enable Airmen to go through the full lifecycle of training, ensuring they have what they need to successfully conduct combat missions,” Norton said.



AFICC and AFCEC are two primary subordinate units of AFIMSC, headquartered at JBSA-Lackland. AFIMSC provides globally integrated installation and mission support to enhance warfighter readiness and lethality for America’s Air and Space Forces. For more information on AFIMSC, visit www.afimsc.af.mil.