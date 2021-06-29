TN National Guard conducts railhead operations at Fort Campbell

Members of the Tennessee National Guard conducted railhead operations at Fort Campbell in preparation for their upcoming annual training.



About 100 members of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment loaded almost 1,000 wheeled vehicles, tracked vehicles and heavy equipment on trains to be shipped to Fort Hood, Texas.



“It’s been hot and it’s tough work for long days, but it’s nice to work as a team and work towards completing a mission as a unit,” said Pfc. Nicholas Mosley, a combat engineer from Chattanooga.



Over 2,500 Soldiers assigned to the 278th are preparing for the three-week training exercise, the Exportable Combat Training Capability.



“Without the success of this operation the entire organization would fail,” said Maj. Jimmie Holland, officer in charge of the rail operations team. “Completing XCTC successfully is a mission-essential task for the 278th, and the hard work of the Soldiers here are allowing that to happen.”



Logistically, months of planning go into an operation like this. Loading and transporting equipment hundreds of miles away presents challenges, but the team in Fort Campbell is focused on a successful outcome.



XCTC is an evaluated training event that tests the skills and readiness of the Army active duty and National Guard units involved.



The exercises requires a lot of equipment, which is why members of the 278th are working hard to ensure safe loading and shipping of this gear to Fort Hood before the training begins in July.



“This operation really pivots on the Soldiers,” said Holland. “Their hard work and dedication, coupled with their morale is amazing to see. I can’t say enough about the job they’re doing here.”



With COVID-19 operations ongoing, the Tennessee National Guard remains ready and steadfast by conducting regularly scheduled training operations, while units continue to serve overseas and at home here in Tennessee.

