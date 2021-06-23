Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘We Attack’ regiment welcomes new enlisted leader

    GERMANY

    06.23.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach

    Story by Philipp Keuchel

    Soldiers, family members, friends and community leaders from 5th Battalion 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (5-4 ADAR) ‘We Attack’ held a change of responsibility ceremony bidding farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. George A. Palmer and welcoming in Command Sgt. Maj. Charles L. Robinson III on June 23, 2021 at Shipton Kaserne in Ansbach, Germany.

    The Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Abraham N. Osborn credited Palmer directly on the increase of the number of soldiers that make up the 5-4 ADAR, “From a small handful of soldiers who were present at the 5-4 when you and Lieutenant Colonel (Todd) Daniels arrived at the ‘We attack’ Battalion. To the unit now being comprised of 538 soldiers, NCOs and officers with several hundred family members.” Osborn said attributing the growth of the 5-4 ADAR directly to the work of Palmer.

    Palmer was sure to thank fellow soldiers for his time spent in Germany, “For everyone else here and a few that have since departed I thank you for being part of our lives these past 32 months. My family and I are better people because of you and the experiences we got to share with you. I have enjoyed our time together and will always cherish the memory of it. Thank you.” Palmer said.

    Command Sgt. Maj. Charles L. Robinson III said with enthusiasm “being part of the Army’s first M-SHORAD Stryker Battalion. It is truly an honor and something special, I look forward to this journey together.”

    As the 5-4 ADAR make changes to their command it is evident that the new leadership is ready to continue the mission and drive the unit towards success.

    Palmer retires from the Army after serving for 25 years.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
