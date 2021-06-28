Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Northwest Employee Caps 50-year Federal Career with Meritorious Civilian Service Award

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Story by Ken Johnson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Northwest’s Asset Management Business Line Leader Brian Andvik received the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award signed by Commanding Officer Capt. Ben Miller June 24.
    The award recognizes Andvik’s efforts in accomplishing several high-priority Navy initiatives during the last 15 months, when work and communication was more difficult due to health and safety precautions during the global Coronavirus-19 pandemic.
    Andvik was also recognized for a 50-year Navy career which began as a civil engineer corps officer in 1971.
    “There will always be change, but one thing that’s been consistent throughout is the people,” said Andvik. “I really don’t have a memorable event, but I can mention the people over the last 50 years who have made a difference in my life. People who are dedicated to doing the work and doing it well.”
    A native of Seattle, Andvik served most of his active duty career in the Northwest, before finishing with two overseas assignments at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and at a now disestablished base near London, United Kingdom.
    He returned to the Puget Sound area to start his civil service as a civil engineer. After a number of successful assignments, Andvik accepted the position of Asset Management Business Line Leader, where he’s worked for the last 20 years.
    “Brian will be missed, not only for his decades of experience and service to his nation, but also for the cheerful way he accomplished tough assignments and mentored his team of dedicated professionals. I wish him and his family the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

