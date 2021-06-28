NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Conducts Virtual Ceremony for Apprenticeship Program Graduates

NORFOLK, Va. -- Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic recently conducted a graduation ceremony virtually, for 16 students from across the Mid-Atlantic area of responsibility, who successfully completed four years of training in the command’s apprenticeship program.



Since 2006, NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic has graduated more than 155 apprentices from the program. This U.S. Department of Labor registered program encompasses academic instruction, on-the-job training (OJT), apprentice mentoring, and other related instruction.



“The global COVID-19 pandemic has led to an incredibly challenging year and we are proud of the fortitude you have demonstrated in successfully complete the NAVFAC MIDLANT Apprentice Program,” said Anthony Schober, Public Works Business Line, Resources and Assessment director. “Each of you have had to maintain your productivity at work, complete a rigorous training program after hours, and support your families and friends. Congratulations, you all have done a great job. We are excited to finally recognize your accomplishments as graduates of the program.”



For four years, apprentices work full-time to achieve a total of 8,000 hours of OJT, while going to school to achieve an associate degree or certificate in their assigned trade.



Apprentices are trained in one of nine of the following trades: heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) mechanic; electrician; high voltage electrician; plumber; pipefitter; boiler plant mechanic; industrial equipment control mechanic; heavy mobile equipment mechanic; and auto mechanic.



The 16 apprentices who graduated from the 2021 NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Apprenticeship Program, and have successfully moved on to become journeyman tradesmen and women are:



Jordon Bobo, heavy mobile equipment mechanic, Public Works Department (PWD) Oceana; Jennea Dougherty, HVAC mechanic, PWD Pennsylvania; Timothy Fantini, pipefitter, PWD Pennsylvania; James Gay, plumber, PWD Norfolk; Christopher Greene, HVAC mechanic, PWD JEB LCFS; James Harris, electrician, PWD Portsmouth; Sterling Hudgins, electrician, PWD Yorktown; James Jones, electrician, PWD Norfolk; Percy Jones, plumber, PWD Norfolk; Alexander Joynt, plumber, PWD Pennsylvania; Ryan Knight, plumber, PWD NSA HR; Norman Love, electrician, PWD Pennsylvania; Vincent Malpasso, electrician, PWD Yorktown; Orlando Mayhomes, automotive mechanic, PWD Norfolk; Jose Sein, high voltage electrician, PWD JEB LCFS; and Cody Valliere, boiler plant mechanic, PWD New London.



“The success of this program could not have been achieved without the support of the various production division directors who have supported our program and our apprentices for the past four years,” said Jean Dumlao, Public Works Business Line leader. “The role they play is critical in the success of our apprentices, and the program. They serve as the liaison between the apprentices and command leadership.”



To see and learn more of our 2021 Apprenticeship Program Graduates, visit our Facebook page at

www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic. Like and add your congratulatory comments on each graduate's daily posts and show them your support as they continue on into the next stage of their career.



