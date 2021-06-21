USS Bataan Celebrates Inaugural Juneteenth Holiday

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class T. Levi Decker



NORFOLK, Va. – The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) held an inaugural Juneteenth celebration on the mess decks of the barge, June 18, 2021.



Sailors were treated to a speech from the commanding officer, and interpretive dance and vocal performances from fellow Sailors during the celebration.



“Today, no matter our race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation, we recommit ourselves to the vision of limitless opportunities for all, and to honoring the efforts of those who fought to steer our country to our highest ideals,” said Commanding Officer Capt. Bryan Carmichael. “Today, we celebrate the contributions African Americans have made, and continue to make, to our force.”



The observance gave Sailors the opportunity to honor, recognize, and celebrate the rich diversity, leadership, and enduring empowerment of all African American service members, and their dedicated service and contributions to the betterment of our nation.



“We are proud to be a part of the rich heritage that has positively impacted the country and Naval service,” said Carmichael. “Our Navy is strengthened by the diversity, equality and inclusion of our people who maintain a tradition of service and sacrifice.”



Juneteenth is one of the oldest nationally celebrated commemorations of the ending of slavery in the United States.

