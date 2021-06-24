Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Armored Division Soldier found unresponsive on installation

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    FORT BLISS, Texas – A Soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Division died June 21, on Fort Bliss, Texas.

    Pvt. Marriah A. Pouncy, 20, was found unresponsive in her assigned barracks room, and was later pronounced dead by Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel. The circumstances surrounding her death are currently under investigation. Foul play is not suspected at this time and no threat is posed to the installation, as this is believed to have been an isolated incident.

    Pouncy, a Chinle, Arizona native, was a Human Resources Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade. She arrived to Fort Bliss in December 2019, following a short tour assignment to Camp Red Cloud and Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. She completed Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

    “Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and fellow soldiers of Pvt. Marriah Pouncy. Pvt. Pouncy was a committed soldier, friend, and valued member of the Iron Eagle Team. Her loss is not just felt within our formation, but across the Army,” said Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade commander.

    Whittenberg continued, “We ask that during these challenging times that you continue to reach out to your fellow soldiers and families as we grieve the loss of our Iron Soldier. Chaplains, behavioral health professionals, and other resources are available to help during this grieving process.”

    Pouncy’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 13:10
    Story ID: 399900
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division Soldier found unresponsive on installation, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT