FORT BLISS, Texas – A Soldier assigned to the 1st Armored Division died June 21, on Fort Bliss, Texas.



Pvt. Marriah A. Pouncy, 20, was found unresponsive in her assigned barracks room, and was later pronounced dead by Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel. The circumstances surrounding her death are currently under investigation. Foul play is not suspected at this time and no threat is posed to the installation, as this is believed to have been an isolated incident.



Pouncy, a Chinle, Arizona native, was a Human Resources Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade. She arrived to Fort Bliss in December 2019, following a short tour assignment to Camp Red Cloud and Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. She completed Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.



“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and fellow soldiers of Pvt. Marriah Pouncy. Pvt. Pouncy was a committed soldier, friend, and valued member of the Iron Eagle Team. Her loss is not just felt within our formation, but across the Army,” said Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade commander.



Whittenberg continued, “We ask that during these challenging times that you continue to reach out to your fellow soldiers and families as we grieve the loss of our Iron Soldier. Chaplains, behavioral health professionals, and other resources are available to help during this grieving process.”



Pouncy’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 13:10 Story ID: 399900 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Armored Division Soldier found unresponsive on installation, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.