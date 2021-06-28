Colorado Air National Guard medics exchange best practices at Adriatic Strike 2021

Photo By Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Susanna Wohlford, Colorado Air National Guard, 140th Medical...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Susanna Wohlford, Colorado Air National Guard, 140th Medical Group medic, trains with a defibrilator during exercise ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 17, 2021. ADRIATIC STRIKE 21 is part of DEFENDER-EUROPE 21, which will exercise the command’s ability to integrate approximately 30,000 U.S., allied, and partner forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly-simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics, to Africa, and to the Black Sea and Balkan regions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Austin Harvill) see less | View Image Page

Colorado Air National Guardsmen continued to build their long-standing relationship with Slovenian counterparts during Adriatic Strike 2021 in May, fostering trust and enhancing interoperability.



Each year, Colorado Guardsmen participate in Adriatic Strike, a two-week-long, multinational Joint Terminal Attack Controllers exercise led by Slovenia. U.S. Air Force International Health Specialists at U.S. European Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa helped to coordinate a medical component of the exercise. This year, they arranged for 40 Guardsmen to participate in the exercise and work side-by-side Slovenian medics to exchange best practices.



“The first week we paired up by roles so they can see how we do things and we can see how they do things,” said Lt. Col. Jason Patten, 140th Medical Group mission lead, Colorado Air National Guard. “The exchange is mutually beneficial because we both can learn from each other.”



During the second week, U.S. forces evaluated Slovenia’s Role 2 field hospital capability. Slovenia’s goal is to be fully interoperable by 2025 to support the United Nations and NATO missions. This evaluation served as a milestone that helps Air Force International Health Specialists calibrate the long-term U.S.-Slovenia engagement plan supporting this goal.



The National Guard brings much-needed continuity to engagement with Slovenia. Since 1994, the Colorado National Guard has conducted security cooperation with Slovenia as part of the National Guard State Partnership Program. This program pairs U.S. states with partner nations to support Combatant Commanders’ security cooperation objectives in their respective regions. Many senior Guardsmen participating in Adriatic Strike 2021 have engaged with Slovenia throughout their careers and have formed close relationships with Slovenian counterparts.



“Rising in rank together allows personnel from both countries to build relationships that will continue for decades,” Patten said. “We’ve also brought junior Guardsmen on this exercise who are critical to the longevity of this partnership.”



Slovenia is one of the founding members of the Balkans Medical Task Force – an alliance of six Balkan nations that provides a deployable medical capability for regional and global peacekeeping operations. This will help the task force members to understand how to better work together in the Role 2 environment. Increasing interoperability among partner nations enables U.S. forces to deploy with the appropriate amount of medical resources needed to be fully capable.



“Adriatic Strike serves as an example of how countries separated by oceans, language, and culture can work together seamlessly,” said Lt. Col. Amanda Hill, commander of the 140th Medical Group, Colorado Air National Guard. “We wanted to provide an example that the leadership of the Balkan Medical Task Force could observe, learn from, and collaboratively apply to improve medical capability within the Balkan countries.”



The continuity that National Guardsmen bring to partnerships and alliances is critical to ensure exercises are integrated into long-term planning and support National Defense Strategy goals and objectives. Adriatic Strike is one component of a series of engagements that strengthens alliances, fosters health security, and enhances joint force readiness.