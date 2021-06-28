Wisconsin employers visit Fort McCoy during Bosslift

Wisconsin employers of National Guard and Reserve service members had a chance to see some of what their employees experience during a special Bosslift on June 9 that visited Fort McCoy.



The Wisconsin Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) flew several Wisconsin employers of reserve-component service members into Fort McCoy on five UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard.



Bosslifts allow employers to see service members fulfilling their missions at military facilities to help them better understand the commitments their employees have made to the military and the nation. Reserve and National Guard service members and military spouses may nominate their employers for both ESGR awards and Bosslifts.



The Wisconsin Military Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, hosted the June 9 event. The 32nd Infantry Brigade provided and staffed weapons and vehicle displays for the employers.



As part of the visit, employers also visited the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and History Center.



“We would also like to thank Public Affairs Specialist Kaleen Holiday for her briefing and for allowing us to tour the old troop barracks, mess halls, administrative building, and vehicles from yesteryear,” said Volunteer Support Technician Mike Hallquist with Wisconsin ESGR. “These places and vehicles brought back a lot of memories for some of us old military veterans.”



Hallquist also thanked Wisconsin employers for hiring Reserve and National Guard members.



“Thank you for your continued support of those service members that work for you. Now we ask you to brag about your Bosslift experience to your family, colleagues, and friends, and let them know how hard these special Americans work not only as your employee but also while wearing the uniform in support of all Wisconsinites and all Americans.”



ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between reserve-component service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee's military commitment, according to www.esgr.mil. ESGR is supported by more than 3,300 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



Fort McCoy's motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 12:16 Story ID: 399892 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US