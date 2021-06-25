NAVFAC Southwest Awards Contract to Construct and Repair NAWS China Lake Michelson Laboratory

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded RQ Construction LLC of Carlsbad a $217.6 million firm-fixed-price task order, June 24 in San Diego, under a multiple award construction contract for the design and construction of the Michelson Laboratory Complex and repair of wings Six and Seven at the Michelson Laboratory building at Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake.



“We are pleased to be part of this project that will construct new and repair damaged laboratory facilities critical to the research, development, testing, and evaluation of cutting-edge weapons systems that support the fleet and our national defense strategy," said Cmdr. Dan Stokes, NAVFAC Southwest assistant Operations officer. "The continued effort to recover from the July 2019 earthquakes has been sizeable, and each contract award draws us nearer to our objective of restoring full mission capability to NAWS China Lake.”



RQ Construction LLC is scheduled to complete the design and construction of an industrial shop, environmental laboratory and a chemistry laboratory for advanced materials research and development by the summer of 2025.

NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity.

