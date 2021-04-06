Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler develops First Term Officer Course

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Galloway 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    A First Term Officers Course, the first course of its kind
    offered here for new officers, was held at the Professional Development Center here June 1-3.
    “I was first a part of introducing the FTOC at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona,”
    said Capt. Demitrice Steward, Second Air Force section commander. “We noticed the company
    grade officer tier was lacking and needed to be developed. They were starting off with their
    degrees and life experience, but didn’t know the military.”
    The pilot course was implemented at Keesler to help first term company grade officers develop
    job and leadership skills.
    “FTOC can be a powerful and very beneficial course to build the foundation and start the career
    of new officers at their first duty station,” said Master Sgt. Shenelka De Gannes, 81st Training
    Wing career assistance advisor. “It encourages conversation and allows officers to engage with
    people from all career fields, backgrounds, ranks and experiences.”
    De Gannes said first term officers may find there’s a lot more on their plate then they anticipated
    when they step out of the school house or other training environments and into the operational
    Air Force.
    Though it is currently a pilot course, the goal is for FTOC to be offered twice a year or once a
    quarter.
    “We want to encourage our leaders to send their lieutenants and captains to our classes,” said
    Steward. “We want FTOC to be enduring and to stay here at Keesler.”

    This work, Keesler develops First Term Officer Course, by A1C Jasmine Galloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

