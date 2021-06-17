BMT trainees now able to get COVID vaccines while at Lackland

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Recruits at Basic Military Training here now have the opportunity to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during their training.



‘’The timing of those shots also means trainees volunteering for both vaccine dose will be fully protected by graduation, which could be important with the measured return of visitors and the return of some post-graduation liberty procedures.” said William Fischer, 737th Training Group, training director, Air Force Basic Military Training.



Trainees who volunteer to receive the vaccine will be administered the initial dose during week one of BMT and the second dose in the fourth week of training, 21 days later. The intent is to provide trainees the opportunity to be fully vaccinated by their projected graduation date and ready for travel to their assigned duty station.



“More and more recruits are arriving at BMT already fully vaccinated. In addition, a greater percentage of trainees each week are volunteering to take the COVID vaccine after their arrival. These encouraging signs mean more protection for the overall training environment and individuals are taking their safety seriously,” Fischer said.



“It also helps decrease the chances of a trainee’s graduation being delayed because they get sick,” Fischer added. “Finally, since all fully vaccinated personnel no longer have to wear masks, full vaccination can have a significant positive impact on someone’s training experience.’’

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 09:58 Story ID: 399864 Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US