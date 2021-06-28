NAVSUP WSS streamlines acquisitions with Strategic Sustainment Solution 

Historically, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) has awarded thousands of contracts to specific Industry Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) codes, business units, or locations containing requirements specific to individual Integrated Weapon Systems Teams (IWST) across maritime and aviation platforms creating inefficiencies in the ordering process and contributed to administrative burdens across both government and industry.



In an effort to streamline the acquisition process and improve end-to-end supply chain velocity, the NAVSUP WSS contracting department is developing the NAVSUP Strategic Sustainment Solution, or NAVSUP S3. The goal of NAVSUP S3 is to create one, corporate-level contract, covering all NAVSUP WSS repair and spares requirements across aviation and maritime IWSTs.



“NAVSUP S3 will be a one-stop shop leading to efficiencies for both the Navy and Industry, streamlining acquisition time and reduction operating costs,” said Cmdr. Matt Duncan, NAVSUP WSS director of acquisition policy. “Having terms and conditions along with pricing negotiated up front, and at the corporate level, will be a game changer for Navy sustainment.” .



NAVSUP WSS established the first NAVSUP S3 contract earlier this year with Honeywell International Inc.



“It started out specific to F/A-18 work, but over the last several months, we’ve tailored it to cover spares and repair for more than ten aviation and maritime platforms across 15 contractor CAGE codes,” said Lt. Cmdr. Hisham Semaan, NAVSUP WSS director of fixed wing contracts. “The Honeywell vehicle also allows for Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 12 (Commercial Items), 13 (Simplified Acquisition), and 15 (Contracting by Negotiation) acquisitions, which covers the majority of our sustainment business.”



NAVSUP WSS has several other NAVSUP S3 contracts in works.

“We’ve had multiple conversations with our top strategic industry partners,” said Steve Van Note, NAVSUP WSS director of strategic acquisitions. “Through those collaborative talks, we’ve narrowed in on the best contract vehicles and scope of work, in addition, we identified a single point of contact for Government and Industry.”



NAVSUP S3 aligns with Naval Sustainment System-Supply (NSS-Supply), which is a combination of commercial best practices, process improvements, governance and oversight to maximize effectiveness while prioritizing and balancing costs. Under NAVSUP direction, NSS-Supply will initiate a multi-year journey focusing on deepening supplier partnerships and integrating existing supply chain resources toward a common goal.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss, and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 09:48 Story ID: 399859 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP WSS streamlines acquisitions with Strategic Sustainment Solution , by Brian Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.