Our Strategic Framework Pillars: Process Improvement and Innovation Pillar Update

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Strategic Framework is a tool to communicate the shipyard’s mission and vision statements, and shows how initiatives executed across the command tie together with why NNSY exists—to deliver warships. In order to bridge the gap between mission and vision, NNSY has identified four critical focus areas—our pillars. These pillars are the highest priority strategic focus areas we must urgently work to improve. They are Infrastructure; Dependable Mission Delivery; People Development; and Process Improvement and Innovation.



The Process Improvement and Innovation pillar aims to align and focus efforts to improve delivery of the shipyard’s mission, while accelerating, advocating for, and fostering an environment and culture of continuous process improvement, lean systems thinking, and innovation insertion. One of its current target areas is implementing the use of an Asset Visibility Management (AVM) system, to include radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, Global Positioning System (GPS) technology and tracker devices that can be tracked with Bluetooth throughout the shipyard to identify and track parts, tools, and more.



“With an Asset Visibility Management system, any time material is moved across the shipyard, we will be able to track it and ensure it’s where it needs to be,” said George Fitzgerald, Process Improvement and Innovation pillar lead. “With RFID, we can greatly reduce the amount of time it takes to conduct inventory as well as reduce costs in replacing lost materials. It greatly benefits our mission at America’s Shipyard.”



The Continuous Process Improvement and Innovation (CPI&I) Pillar Team has been working alongside Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), corporate America and the other public shipyards to establish a North Star corporate program for AVM, seeking solutions for adopting the same systems across the enterprise. They are currently discussing what systems best benefit the shipyards’ needs, the funding needed to move forward, and ensuring the infrastructure is able to accommodate the technology. The team is also reviewing local AVM programs being implemented by NAVSUP like the one at Naval Air Station Oceana to study how they implement the technology across the air station and how that compares to the needs of America’s Shipyard.



“NNSY is hungry for a generational technology leap in AVM that will not only benefits us at NNSY but potentially across the enterprise as a whole to ensure that our equipment, material, tools, and critical assets are visible, accounted for, and readily available at the time of need so our workforce has what they need to succeed,” said Supply Officer Capt. Mark Garrigus. “We’re constantly looking for ways to improve and innovate and this will be a huge innovative leap for our shipyard moving forward while significantly saving time, money, and resources.”

