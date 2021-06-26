Photo Essay: Artist Chris Kroeze entertains troops, others at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Artist Chris Kroeze sings a song June 15, 2021, during his 90-minute concert at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Artist Chris Kroeze sings a song June 15, 2021, during his 90-minute concert at Fort McCoy, Wis. He entertained dozens of audience members in McCoy's Community Center during a concert that was organized by Wisconsin USO and supported by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. Kroeze is a native of Barron, Wis., and is a national recording artist. Kroeze rose to national attention during his participation in the hit TV singing competition, The Voice, during the 2018 season. He nearly won the competition — earning runner-up honors. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Artist Chris Kroeze is shown singing a song June 15, 2021, during his 90-minute concert at Fort McCoy, Wis.



He entertained dozens of audience members in McCoy's Community Center during a concert that was organized by Wisconsin USO and supported by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Kroeze is a native of Barron, Wis., and is a national recording artist. Kroeze rose to national attention during his participation in the hit TV singing competition, The Voice, during the 2018 season.



He nearly won the competition — earning runner-up honors.



