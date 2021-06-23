Knight's Brigade Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

BAUMHOLDER, Germany — The 16th Sustainment Brigade “Knight’s Brigade” held a Change of Command ceremony at Minick Field, June 23. Soldiers, families, friends, partners and allies bid farewell to Col. Scott B. Kindberg, the outgoing commander.
Kindberg served as the Knight’s Brigade commander from June 25, 2019 – June 23, 2021. During his tenure, the brigade units under his command supported exercises such as Atlantic Resolve, Defender Europe 20 and 21. Through his leadership the brigade traveled approximately 7 million miles, executed 10,000 missions throughout the European footprint, conducted the Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration for more than 16,000 personnel and 7,000 pieces of equipment, and fostered interoperability with allies, and partners.
Kindberg formally relinquished command of the 16th Sustainment Brigade to incoming Commander Col. Angel R. Estrada, who previously served as Colonels Logistics Branch Manager.
In keeping with military traditions, the passing of the colors was conducted during the ceremony. The passing of the colors not only represents the lineage, and honor of the unit, but also the loyalty and unity of the Soldiers.
The custodian of the colors during the ceremony was Command Sgt. Maj. Jacqueline Becerra, senior enlisted advisor, 16th SB. Becerra passed the colors to Kindberg, signifying her last act of allegiance to the outgoing commander. Kindberg passed the colors to Brig. Gen. James M. Smith, commanding general, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, signifying the return of the command that was entrusted upon him. Smith then passed the colors to Estrada, demonstrating his confidence in his ability to handle the responsibility of command. Estrada passed the colors back to Becerra, completing the traditional passing of the unit colors to demonstrate his first act as the 16th Sustainment Brigade commander.
Smith, the guest speaker during the ceremony spoke a few parting words to Kindberg.
“Scott, you have done so much for the 16th SB and the 21st TSC. You have inspired others and your accomplishments, especially during these challenging times, are commendable. There is no doubt that you will do well in your next assignment and we wish you the best.
Although Kindberg’s time with the 16th Sustainment Brigade has come to an end, he knows he will never forget his time served and those he served with.
When asked about his time as Knight’s Brigade commander and what it meant to him to serve the brigade, Kindberg stated:
“Being Knight 6 was the most fulfilling and rewarding time of my life.” “It was an honor and privilege to serve with and for our Soldiers, Families, and our community. I will be forever grateful to have served as Knight 6. I can leave knowing in my heart that this Brigade is ready to face any challenge thrown its direction. We lived up to our Motto, Deeds, Not Words!”
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 13:21
|Story ID:
|399829
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Knight's Brigade Hosts Change of Command Ceremony, by SSG Sinthia Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT