2nd BDE ROTC Change of Command

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. - U.S. Army Col. Frederick Toti relinquished command of the 2nd Reserve Officers’ Training Corps “Freedom” Brigade to U.S. Army Col. Kandace Daffin during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 25, 2021.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Evans, commanding general of the U.S. Army Cadet Command, presided over the ceremony.



“We bid farewell to a trusted friend who performed flawlessly during some of the most challenging times Cadet Command, and our nation has ever seen,” said Evans. “Command is the toughest job in our Army. It can be frustrating, difficult, even lonely at times. That's why we go to such great lengths to choose the right individuals to lead our most powerful and agile formations.”



During the ceremony, the outgoing and incoming commanders’ families received roses, a symbol of gratitude for their support.



The transfer of the brigade colors symbolized passing on the 2nd BDE’s legacy. It comes with responsibility for the 2nd BDE’s mission and the welfare of its Soldiers, civilians, and family members.



During his farewell speech, Col. Toti thanked colleagues, leadership, friends and family, and reflected on his time as commander.



“I am very proud of our team, which continued to execute its mission during a global pandemic we adapted, overcame, and continued to educate our cadets,” said Toti. “We lead the way at many of our universities and colleges across the Northeast and New England by showing them how to safely execute in-person training and education by being disciplined and following all the necessary mitigations and measures, this resulted in zero superspreader events across our footprint.”



Col. Toti went on to express his gratitude towards those he has served alongside throughout his 25 years of service.



“At the end of the day, I am most proud to continue to serve alongside all of you. The best humans on earth. I am humbled to be in your presence each, and every day and I look forward to our continued service together in the future.”



Following the passing of the colors and the Army song, Daffin received her first salute as the new 2nd BDE ROTC commander and voiced her appreciation to the 2nd BDE leadership team.



“It is an honor to serve our country alongside each and every one of you,” said Daffin. “Thank you for what you’ve been doing, what you are doing right now and what you will continue to do in the future.”

