Surface Line Week 2021 Concludes

Surface Line Week 2021 came to a close after several days of spirited competition between different sea- and shore-based commands, June 25.



An annual competition hosted by Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) for all subordinate SURFLANT commands, Surface Line Week (SLW) sees Hampton Roads-based service members from the Navy and Marine Corps unite to participate in camaraderie-building events and contests. There was no SLW 2020 due to COVID-19.



“This year it was especially important to get back to normal and to show that we came through COVID-19, it was a rough year, and it was good to be able to do something normal and something we’ve done in the past,” said Lt. Cmdr. Gregory DeJute, project manager for this year’s event. He pointed out how SLW often ends up being a reunion for old friends, as participants get to “run into old shipmates [they] haven’t seen in years.”



The theme of this year’s SLW was “hard work breeds self-sufficiency,” chosen by Rear Adm. Brendan McLane, commander of SURFLANT, and the competition allowed Sailors and Marines to display their seamanship, and technical and warfighting proficiency.



Competitions held throughout the week emphasized the discipline, professionalism, and culture of excellence expected of a combat-ready surface unit. Despite the absence of team sports as a COVID-19 precaution, several events were added to highlight the theme of a strong, independent and self-sustaining surface force.



A newly designed welding competition had ships create unique emblems representing their commands.



In another competition, different information technology teams had to troubleshoot a fault on a circuit card and turn it in to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) for scoring.



In a machining category, ships were given a blueprint of a nut to make and had to demonstrate their best work. Finally, in a Planned Maintenance System (PMS) competition, commands submitted videos demonstrating the right way to perform various kinds of planned maintenance. The PMS videos can also be used as instructional tools by other commands in the future.



“Given the Navy ethos and the competitive profession that we’re in, Surface Line Week provides an outlet for this through a fun and friendly event, showcasing each command’s individual spirit and capability,” concluded DeJute.



This year’s Surface Line Week winners include Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) (small command), USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) (medium command) and USS Wasp (LHD 1) (large command).



SURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 77 ships, 14 pre-commissioning units, and 33 shore commands.



